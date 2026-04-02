In a landmark ruling, the Calcutta High Court has empowered employers to deduct penal rent and dues from retired employees’ gratuity if they refuse to vacate official quarters. This decision curbs post-retirement quarter hoarding, protecting housing for active staff. Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) overturned lower authorities’ orders, stressing that such unauthorised occupation harms serving employees.

The core dispute: ECL vs retired employee

Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), a Coal India subsidiary, petitioned against a superannuated employee who retired on June 30, 2022, but clung to Quarter number NHA-A/10 in Sarkar Para. Despite repeated notices, she didn’t vacate, leading ECL to withhold Rs 18,99,752 in gratuity per Coal India’s November 11, 2021, Office Memorandum and ECL orders. These require clearing all dues- like rent, penal charges, water and electricity- before releasing retiral benefits.

The Controlling and Appellate Authorities under the Payment of Gratuity Act sided with the employee on August 5, 2024 and November 25, 2025, ordering full payout. ECL challenged this in the High Court.

Court’s key reasoning: Unauthorised occupation is unlawful

Justice Shampa Paul ruled the employee’s post-retirement stay as a mere licensee was ‘wholly unauthorised.’ Allowing it would ‘encourage others to illegally retain quarters,’ depriving serving employees of vital housing.

She invoked Supreme Court precedents-

SAIL v. Raghbendra Singh (2020): Penal rent for overstaying is a ‘natural consequence,’ adjustable from gratuity.

ONGC v. VU Warrier (2005): Employers can recover dues from retiral benefits.

The court cited the Government of India’s October 20, 2023, Office Memorandum, defining “government dues” to include rent arrears, licence fees, penal rent, and utilities.

Both Gratuity Act authorities ignored these bindings, warranting reversal.

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Practical directions and safeguards

Set aside lower orders; return deposited gratuity to ECL. Eastern Coalfield Limited can deduct rent or penal rent from payable amount until vacation. Post-vacation: Compute dues, release balance within 15 days.

Primary eligibility condition of gratuity

Under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, employees qualify for gratuity only after completing at least five years of continuous service with the same employer.

When gratuity becomes payable?

Once the five-year threshold is met, gratuity is due upon job separation- whether through resignation, retirement or superannuation or layoff.