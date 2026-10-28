The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees, effective July 1, 2026. The increase would take DA from the existing 60% to 63% of basic pay. The government had raised the allowance to 60% in its previous revision, effective January 1, 2026.

The revision raises DA from 60% to 63% of basic pay, with a corresponding increase in DR on basic pension.

The decision will benefit about 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners. The combined annual impact on the exchequer will be Rs 10,016 crore.

The increase follows the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission. The government had raised the allowance to 60% in its previous revision, effective January 1, 2026.

The Seventh Pay Commsion term ended on December 31, 2025 and DA at the time stood at 58%.

Revised rates under older pay scales

For those covered by the Sixth Central Pay Commission framework, DA and DR rates will rise by seven percentage points, from 262% to 269%.

Under the Fifth Central Pay Commission framework, the rates will increase by 14 percentage points, from 483% to 497%. Both revisions will also apply from July 1, 2026.

DA, calculated as a percentage of basic pay, helps government employees cope with rising living costs. Pensioners receive a similar benefit called Dearness Relief (DR). Both aim to cushion the impact of inflation.