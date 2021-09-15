BuyUCoin says up to 1800% returns in its crypto SIP in Bitcoin, ETH, LTC, LINK, DOT. Should you invest?

Representative image

Cryptocurrency exchange BuyUcoin today announced the launch of a diverse SIP plan for the Indian crypto investors with an option to invest across more than 10 crypto assets. BuyUcoin CEO Shivam Thakral said in a statement that investors can earn interest up to 1800% in a 5-year plan of BuyUCoin SIP!

“There was a growing demand from our existing users for a crypto SIP product and our team has delivered a very unique crypto SIP platform which caters to the needs of new as well as veteran investors. At BuyUcoin, user need has always been at the center of our product strategy, that’s the core of our DNA,” Thakral said.

“Our SIP plans enable users to spread their investments across stable coins, bitcoin, Defi, NFTs, and altcoins to minimize the risk. Investors can earn interest up to 1800% in a 5-year plan which is unmatched by any other asset class in the world. BuyUcoin is aggressively working towards creating an environment of trust within the crypto industry in India,” he added.

BuyUcoin SIP is offering a “convenient platform” to enable investors to start their SIP in a few minutes.

In the statement, BuyUcoin said investors can begin their crypto journey with just Rs 100 and investment through BuyUcoin SIP can be done on a daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly basis offering immense flexibility to the investors.

BuyUcoin further said it has crafted the SIPs after a lot of research and due diligence.

What’s on offer?

BuyUCoin is offering SIP investments through bundled plans that spread the investment across popular crypto-assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Chainlink (LINK), and Polkadot (DOT) among many others.

The bundled SIP insulates the investments against the market fluctuations and ensures maximum safety for the investors. There is no entry or exit load for investing in BuyUcoin SIP, the company said.

Should you invest?

Investment in cryptocurrency can be a highly risky endeavour. Also, it is yet to be recognised as an asset in India.

The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile. Some experts claim that you should invest only that part of your income in crypto for which you would have no regrets in case of losing.

Experts also claim that investing for the long term in reliable and strong crypto coins may prove beneficial. But one should be wary of storing their crypto investments on exchanges.

In view of so many claims and counterclaims on crypto investments, it is will be a good option for you to consult a financial advisor before making any investment decision.