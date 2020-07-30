Buying vehicles to get cheaper: Motor insurance rules to change from August 1

Now IRDAI has decided to scrap the long-term comprehensive motor insurance packages for 3 years for four-wheelers, and for 5 years for two-wheelers. With these changes from the 1st of August, individuals will be paying less in case of purchasing a new vehicle.
According to the latest Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) mandate, from 1 August 2020 long-term motor insurance packages covering both own damages and third-party (TP) damages, for 3 years on four-wheelers and 5 years for two-wheelers, will be discontinued.
Note that, the change from 1 August will only be on long-term policies offered on third party liability for 3/5 years. On Indian roads, holding a third-party liability motor insurance cover is mandatory for all vehicle owners, whereas, having an own damage policy is not compulsory.
Even though it is mandatory, a low percentage of people actually follow the rule of holding third-party liability insurance. To compel more people to buy motor cover, in August 2018, the Supreme Court of India had directed to make a long-term third-party motor policy mandatory for vehicles. IRDAI then directed general insurance companies to only sell broadly 3 types of motor insurance policies:
1. A long term package cover – For four-wheelers, a 3-year TP and 3-year own-damage (OD) cover. For two-wheelers, 5-year TP, and 5-year OD cover.
2. A bundled product – For four-wheelers, a 3-year TP and 1-year OD policy. For two-wheelers, a 5-year TP and 1-year OD policy.
3. For four-wheelers, 3-year TP only policy. For two-wheelers, 5-year TP only policy.
However, now IRDAI has decided to scrap the long-term comprehensive motor insurance packages for 3 years for four-wheelers, and for 5 years for two-wheelers. With these changes from the 1st of August, individuals will be paying less in case of purchasing a new vehicle.
Having said that, vehicle owners should be aware that long-term motor TP policies will still remain mandatory and he/she will have to make an upfront premium payment for 5 years in case of 2-wheelers and for 3 years in the case of 4-wheelers.
Additionally, insurers will only be able to sell the long-term policies in bundle form, wherein, the package would have: for four-wheelers, 3-year TP, and 1-year OD policy; for two-wheelers, 5-year TP and 1-year OD policy.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.