Buying or selling a property involves several formalities, from registering the sale deed to paying stamp duty and completing income tax requirements. One important responsibility for buyers is deducting tax at source, or TDS, when purchasing property above the prescribed threshold.

The process has now become simpler with the introduction of Form 141 under the Income-tax Act, 2025. The new form brings together several TDS reporting requirements that were earlier handled through separate forms. It also allows eligible taxpayers to report TDS on property purchases through a common online form.

An important development came into effect on October 1, 2026. The Central Board of Direct Taxes, or CBDT, expanded Form 141 to cover certain property purchases from non-resident sellers. This means eligible resident individuals and Hindu Undivided Families, or HUFs, can now use the same form to report TDS in these transactions.

For property buyers, the change is mainly about simplifying compliance and reporting. The applicable TDS rate and threshold have not changed merely because a new form has been introduced.

What is Form 141 and how does it simplify TDS compliance?

Form 141 is a challan-cum-statement used to report TDS and deposit the tax deducted with the government.

Earlier, taxpayers used different forms for specific transactions. For example, Form 26QB was used for TDS on the purchase of certain immovable properties from resident sellers. Form 26QC covered specified rent payments by individuals and HUFs. Form 26QD covered certain payments to contractors and professionals, while Form 26QE was used for specified transactions involving virtual digital assets.

Under the Income-tax Act, 2025, these reporting requirements have been consolidated into Form 141, with separate schedules for different types of transactions.

For property buyers, the relevant part is Schedule B, which covers TDS on the transfer of immovable property under Section 393 of the new Act.

The form is available through the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal. Taxpayers must log in using their PAN credentials and access it through the e-Pay Tax section.

The consolidation means taxpayers do not need to navigate separate forms for these specified transactions. However, they must select the correct schedule and provide the details required for their particular transaction.

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When does a property buyer have to deduct TDS?

The introduction of Form 141 does not mean that every property purchase attracts TDS. The obligation depends on the value of the transaction and the seller’s residential status.

For a purchase from a resident seller, the relevant provision is Section 393 of the Income-tax Act, 2025. The rules broadly retain the earlier threshold and rate for TDS on the transfer of specified immovable property.

TDS generally applies when the consideration for the property or its stamp duty value reaches Rs 50 lakh. No TDS is required under this provision when both the consideration and the stamp duty value are below Rs 50 lakh.

The applicable rate is generally 1% of the consideration or stamp duty value, whichever is higher.

For example, suppose a buyer purchases a flat from a resident seller for Rs 70 lakh and the stamp duty value is also Rs 70 lakh. The buyer would generally have to deduct Rs 70,000 as TDS.

The buyer would pay the remaining Rs 69.30 lakh to the seller, subject to the terms of the transaction, and deposit the deducted Rs 70,000 with the government.

Now consider a property bought for Rs 48 lakh with a stamp duty value of Rs 49 lakh. Since both amounts are below Rs 50 lakh, TDS would generally not be required under this provision.

However, if the sale consideration is Rs 48 lakh and the stamp duty value is Rs 52 lakh, the threshold is crossed. TDS would generally apply, with the stamp duty value taken into account for calculating the deduction.

The provision covers land other than agricultural land, buildings and parts of buildings. The buyer should check the applicable law and transaction details before deciding whether TDS is required.

What details must you enter in Form 141?

For a property purchase from a resident seller, the buyer needs to select Schedule B in Form 141 and provide the relevant transaction details.

These include:

The complete address of the property.

The type of property, such as land or a building.

The date of the property agreement.

The registration date, if the property has already been registered.

The total consideration payable for the property.

The stamp duty value of the property.

Details of the buyer and seller, including the relevant PAN details.

Whether the consideration is being paid in one lump sum or in instalments.

Details of the tax deducted and deposited.

The form also allows taxpayers to report instalment payments. Where the buyer selects a subsequent or final instalment, the form asks for the previous acknowledgement number.

This is relevant for property transactions where the payment is spread over several stages rather than made in one go.

Buyers should ensure that the information entered in the form matches the property agreement and the payment details. Incorrect information can create difficulties when the TDS statement is processed or when the seller claims credit for the tax deducted.

What happens if there are multiple buyers or sellers?

Joint property purchases can make TDS compliance more complicated because more than one person may be responsible for making the payment.

The Income Tax Department’s guidance clarifies that each buyer, or deductor, must file a separate Form 141 for their respective share of the amount on which TDS is payable.

For example, suppose two buyers jointly purchase a property and both are responsible for paying the consideration. Each buyer must account for their own share of the TDS obligation and file the required form separately.

The form also provides for reporting details of multiple sellers. However, a single form can include multiple sellers only when they fall within the same deductee category and the tax was deducted in the same month.

A buyer should therefore not assume that one Form 141 can be used to cover every buyer, seller or type of transaction involved in a property deal. The filing requirements depend on the parties and the nature of the transaction.

What is the latest change for buying property from an NRI?

One of the important recent changes concerns property purchased from a non-resident seller, including a non-resident Indian.

Until recently, TDS reporting for a resident individual or HUF buying property from a non-resident seller followed a separate compliance route from the process used for purchases from resident sellers.

The CBDT amended the Income-tax Rules, 2026, through Notification No. 121/2026, dated September 22, 2026. The amendment took effect on October 1, 2026, and introduced Schedule E in Form 141 for specified property transfers involving non-resident sellers.

Under the updated framework, a resident individual or resident HUF purchasing immovable property from a non-resident seller can use Schedule E to report TDS under Section 393(2) of the Income-tax Act, 2025.

This brings the reporting process for these transactions into the same broad form structure used for other specified TDS transactions.

However, buyers must be careful about which schedule they select. Schedule B applies to purchases from resident sellers, while Schedule E applies to eligible transactions involving non-resident sellers.

The two situations should not be treated as identical. The applicable TDS provisions and rates depend on the seller’s residential status and the relevant legal requirements. The general 1% rate applicable to qualifying purchases from resident sellers should not automatically be applied to a purchase from a non-resident.

What is the deadline for filing Form 141?

Under the Income Tax Department’s guidance, the tax deducted must be deposited with the government within 30 days from the end of the month in which the deduction is made. The payment must be accompanied by the challan-cum-statement in Form 141.

The form must also be furnished within one month from the end of the month in which tax is deducted.

Buyers should not confuse the date of property registration with the TDS deadline. The timing of the deduction depends on the applicable legal provision and the payment or credit event. TDS obligations should be checked at the time the transaction is entered into and payments are made.

For transactions where the relevant payment or credit event took place on or before March 31, 2026, the earlier Income-tax Act, 1961, framework and its applicable forms continue to govern the TDS obligation. For events from April 1, 2026, the Income-tax Act, 2025, framework applies.

This transition is important for buyers whose property transactions began before April 2026 but involved payments or credits around the changeover date. They should establish which law applies before filing the statement.

How can you file Form 141 online?

Eligible taxpayers can file Form 141 through the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal. The process is as follows:

Log in to the portal using your PAN credentials. Go to the e-File section and select e-Pay Tax. Select the Income-tax Act, 2025. Choose the option to make a new payment and select Form 141. Select the appropriate schedule for the transaction. Enter the buyer, seller and property details, along with the relevant TDS information. Enter the required challan details and complete the payment and verification process.

After successful submission, the taxpayer receives confirmation through the registered email address and mobile number. The filed form and payment details can also be checked under Payment History on the e-Pay Tax page.

The taxpayer should retain the acknowledgement and payment records for future reference. The seller may need the TDS details to claim credit against the tax payable on the transaction.

What should property buyers keep in mind?

Form 141 makes reporting more convenient by bringing specified TDS transactions under one form. But a simpler form does not remove the need to understand the tax rules.

Before completing a property purchase, buyers should confirm the seller’s residential status, check whether the property value crosses the prescribed threshold and calculate the TDS using the applicable provisions.

They should also ensure that the buyer and seller details, PAN information, property value and stamp duty value are entered correctly. In joint purchases, each buyer should check their individual reporting responsibility.

For purchases from non-resident sellers, buyers should separately verify the applicable provisions under Section 393(2) and use Schedule E only where the conditions are met.

The key takeaway is that ‘Form 141’ simplifies TDS reporting, but buyers must still apply the correct tax provision, rate and threshold to their property transaction.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on the applicable income tax provisions and official guidance available at the time of writing. TDS requirements may vary depending on the property transaction, the seller’s residential status and the applicable law. Buyers should verify the latest rules with the Income Tax Department or consult a qualified tax professional before making a deduction or filing Form 141.

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