If a real estate developer or broker offers you a home with a tempting promise of “no EMI till possession”, it may sound like the perfect way to own a property without the immediate burden of loan repayments.

But beneath the attractive marketing lies a maze of conditions that many buyers overlook. Who actually pays the interest during the construction period? What happens if the project is delayed? And could the final cost of your home be higher than you think?

As developers increasingly roll out ‘no EMI till possession’ schemes to boost sales, experts warn that the real financial burden may simply be deferred—not eliminated. Before signing on the dotted line, homebuyers should scrutinize the fine print, understand the hidden risks, and assess whether the offer truly delivers savings or just creates a false sense of affordability.

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The hidden catch in ‘No EMI Till Possession’ home loan offers

Under a home loan with “No EMI Till Possession”, the initial responsibility of repaying the EMIs (usually consisting only of the interest amount) rests with the property builder.

This is a pre-EMI on the disbursed loan amount during the construction period.

In many cases, the property developer extends an offer to subsidise or defer the initial repayment burden for 24 to 36 months or until possession, whichever is earlier.

However, buyers should understand that no matter what the developer promises, the loan is legally in the buyer’s name.

Even in the case of delays or default by the developer in repaying pre-EMI Interests, the lender flags the borrower, who eventually has to face the implications of this default.

In case of a delay in providing the possession, the buyer, instead of the lender, is legally bound to compensate the pre-EMI interest outgo without reducing the principal outstanding.

“Buyers should carefully examine the clauses in the loan agreement along with the developer-buyer agreement to fully understand the overall cost, repayment terms, additional charges, and whether the loan terms differ from a regular home loan,” said Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar.

Who should opt for a ‘No EMI Till Possession’ home loan, and who should avoid it?

The “No EMI Till Possession” primarily suits buyers who live on rent and cannot handle the rent and full EMI simultaneously, or are confident about the timely project completion based on the developer’s track record, and are fully aware of the terms and conditions in the repayment structure, says Santosh Agarwal.

Buyers should be cautious in opting for this scheme if they haven’t assessed the total cost of borrowing and are contemplating purchasing the home based only on the low initial payment.

It is necessary to check the developer’s history of delayed projects before making any decision, as a delayed possession can create a situation where the buyer would end up paying the rent in addition to servicing the loan EMIs.

In addition to the points mentioned above, buyers should consider some important factors before signing the contract documents. Loan processing fee, interest rate, pre-EMI interest terms, maintenance charges, and other possession-related costs should be analysed thoroughly.

Discussing subvention-related pricing, delayed possession risks, registration, stamp duty, and statutory charges, etc., is important to get clarity about the total cost of the property.

What protections does the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) provide to buyers in such cases?

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), however, has helped buyers understand important points related to the property they plan to purchase.

“Under this scheme, developers are required to register eligible real estate projects with the respective state RERA authority before marketing or selling and disclose key project details, including sanctioned plans, approvals, timelines, and project progress, and adhere to the completion schedule,” commented Santosh Agarwal.

When a developer fails to deliver on time, RERA empowers buyers to seek remedies such as a refund or compensation, depending on the provisions in the state RERA rules.

RERA does not eliminate all risks associated with under-construction properties. Hence, conducting the developer’s due diligence, track record, project approvals, etc., is very important.

Key takeaway

Buyers not confident about the “No EMI Till Possession” scheme can look for alternatives such as choosing a ready-to-move-in property, maintaining a higher down payment, selecting a property by credible developers, or opting for a construction-linked disbursement plan.

Even though the “No EMI Till Possession” scheme can provide a temporary cash flow relief, buyers should consider the total cost of borrowing, the developer’s credibility, possession timelines, ability to comfortably service the full EMI after possession, and loan terms before making the final decision.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as financial, legal, tax, or investment advice. Home loan terms, builder subvention schemes, RERA provisions, and possession-related conditions may vary across lenders, developers, projects, and states. Readers should carefully review all loan and builder-buyer agreement documents and consult qualified financial and legal professionals before making any property purchase or borrowing decision. The views expressed by experts are their own and are based on information available at the time of publication.

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