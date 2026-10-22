Buying a term insurance plan can offer you higher whole life coverage, financial protection, tax benefits at an affordable premiums, but do you know the right age of buying a term insurance?

One of the most essential factors that insurers take into account when determining term insurance premiums is your age. As you grow older, the possibility of suffering from health problems goes up, which may have a direct impact on the premium you pay.

Therefore, for example, if you decide to buy a Rs 1 crore term insurance policy at the age of 30, you will pay a cheaper premium; if you wait until you are in your 40s or 50s, you may have to pay much higher premiums for the same coverage.

But the term insurance premiums are not only affected by your age but also by your gender, health condition and medical history, lifestyle habits, sum assured, policy term and duration, occupation, add-on riders, hobbies etc.

So how much does waiting actually cost if a 30-year-old, 40-year-old and 50-year-old each apply for the same Rs 1 crore term insurance cover?

Rs 1 crore term insurance: How premiums vary at 30, 40 and 50

Here we have taken assumption as the premium for male, non smoker salaried with an annual income of Rs 25 lakh and 1 cr life cover till age 65. Note: Premium includes 1st-year discount, premium from second year may be different.

Age Insurer Name Plan Name 30 Years 40 Years 50 Years ICICI iProtect Smart Plus Rs 940 Rs 1578 Rs 2990 HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Supreme Plus Rs 906 Rs 1434 Rs 2895 Axis Max Smart Term Plan Plus Rs 920 Rs 1497 Rs 3312 TATA AIA Sampoorna Raksha Promise Rs 875 Rs 1427 Rs 2616 Bajaj Life Bajaj Life eTouch II Rs 921 Rs 1536 Rs 3168

Source: Policybazaar

Each insurer assesses risk differently.

“Factors such as age, medical history, smoking habits, occupation, policy term and premium payment options can affect the final quote. The benefits offered, available riders and the insurer’s underwriting approach also contribute to the variation,” said Varun Agarwal, Head of Term Insurance at Policybazaar.

Hence term insurance is generally more affordable when bought younger, and starting early can help lock in a lower premium for the chosen policy term.

How do premiums differ for men and women of the same age?

Term insurance premiums for women is lower than men, considering the same age with similar health and lifestyle profiles.

“This is largely because women tend to have a longer life expectancy, which can influence how insurers assess risk,” according to Agarwal.

However, the difference varies across insurers and products, and factors such as medical history, smoking habits, occupation and the sum assured also play a role.

What financial risks does a person take by delaying term insurance?

The biggest risk of delaying term insurance is that customers leave their family without a financial safety net during the years when they may need it the most.

Apart from paying a higher premium as an individual gets older, they may also develop a medical condition that makes it harder to get a policy.

“It is advisable that if someone has a home loan, children or parents who depend on their income, an unexpected event could leave their family struggling to manage EMIs, education costs and everyday expenses,” recommended Agarwal.

And as responsibilities grow, the amount of cover one needs should increase.

How should buyers calculate the appropriate sum assured for life insurance?

Agarwal says customers can use the thumb rule of choosing 10–15 times their annual income as a starting point when estimating the right term insurance cover, but the final amount should reflect their individual financial responsibilities.

They should factor in outstanding liabilities such as home loans, future family expenses, children’s education and other long-term goals, while accounting for inflation.

For instance, someone with young children, a home loan and several years of financial commitments ahead may need a higher sum assured than someone with similar earnings but fewer responsibilities.

The cover should also be reviewed periodically as income, liabilities and family needs change.

Term insurance: What should you check beyond premiums?

Beyond the premium, customers must check whether the policy offers the right protection for their family.

Choosing a lower premium may look attractive at first, but the real value lies in having the right cover, clear policy terms and a reliable claims experience when the family needs it most.

They must check the claim settlement track record and claim process, followed by the policy terms and conditions. Customers should also check the insurer’s financial strength, policy exclusions, and whether the policy provides flexibility in choosing the payout option.

Additionally, customers should check whether riders such as critical illness, accidental death or total and permanent disability are available, and what they actually cover.

They should also look at the policy term, premium payment duration, and whether the cover will remain adequate as their financial responsibilities grow.

Conclusion

It is advised to ensure that the term insurance policy lasts through the years when financial responsibilities are highest, ideally until major liabilities are paid off and dependents are financially independent.

Customers must understand that premiums generally increase with age, so purchasing cover earlier can make it more affordable. The key is to choose policy tenure that matches the duration of financial responsibility, not simply the longest term available.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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