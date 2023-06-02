The real estate industry in India has seen significant growth in recent years due to factors like urbanization, increased population, and rising incomes. With demand expected to continue increasing, real estate companies are using technological advancements to enable quick turnaround. However, it is crucial not to compromise quality for speed. Quality must be given the utmost importance to ensure customer satisfaction and retention.

Leading developers in India believe that quality is a continuous journey, and they strive to become the undisputed quality leaders of the country. This requires the company to continually improve and maintain consistent quality across the business. A quality culture check is necessary to achieve this, as quality never stagnates, and organizations operate in a dynamic environment with constant challenges.

Maintaining a Quality Culture

To maintain a quality culture, Indian companies place high trust and autonomy in their associates, suppliers, and consultants. However, every element needs to be independently checked to ensure lessons are learned and applied across the industry.

The Quality Assurance team is responsible for governance processes and procedures that improve quality, including training, documentation, monitoring, and audits. The Quality Control team focuses on production and ensures that every aspect of what is constructed meets the company’s standards, reporting issues and providing recommendations on improving the quality system.

To achieve quality, companies must emphasize the necessity for accountability and execution. A no-blame environment that encourages individuals to confront poor quality while being willing to be held accountable and committed to learning from their mistakes can be a great practice. Guidelines for quality should be defined across the design and construction process, encompassing substructure and structural works, MEP, finishes, facades, external works, and landscaping.

Detailing

Attention to detail is critical in providing a holistic consumer experience. Developers should follow the “slow is smooth and smooth is fast” concept, emphasizing the need for extra time at the beginning of any activity to avoid mistakes that can lead to lost time and cost reworks. Materials and suppliers should be vetted, tested, and verified to meet the best-quality standards. In-house training modules should be developed and updated regularly to ensure that all staff is trained on implementing the quality process and procedures.

For example, developers must address every construction-led situation to ensure all buildings are leak-free. The water-shedding concept must be embraced to manage the water flow using gravity to our benefit in and around the building by directing it to drainage points. Critical supply items affecting the brand’s quality must be tested and approved by the developer, meeting stringent guidelines before being permitted for any projects.

In conclusion, the importance of quality in real estate development in India cannot be more emphasized. Quality construction practices and materials are essential to ensure the safety of the occupants, the durability and longevity of the building, environmental sustainability, enhance the property’s value, and improve the overall reputation of the developer. The government also has a critical role in ensuring that quality standards and regulations are enforced in the real estate sector. On the other hand, developers must prioritize quality in their projects to ensure that they remain competitive and successful in the long run. By prioritizing quality, developers can ensure that their buildings are not just structures but safe, durable, and sustainable homes for the occupants.

(By Mark Griffiths, Head – Pre-Construction, Quality Assurance & EHS, Lodha. Views are personal.)