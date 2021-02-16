Builder Floor Vs Apartment in Gurgaon: Which is more suitable for you?

Some of the famous townships which are popular for builder floors in Gurgaon are DLF phase 1 to DLF Phase 3, South City 1 & South City 2, Nirvana Country, Sushant Lok 1, 2 & 3.

We all wonder whether we should go for a builder’s floor or a multi-storey one when it comes to buying our home. Builder floors, also known as individual floors, are separate units constructed on a plot. As its name suggests, individual floors on a specific level, Independent floors are constructed in residential townships primarily on plot sizes from 180 sqyd to 1000 sqyd. The canton can be sold or entered under the size of 180 sqyds at Gurgaon Builder floor.

Some of the famous townships which are popular for builder floors in Gurgaon are DLF phase 1 to DLF Phase 3, South City 1 & South City 2, Nirvana Country, Sushant Lok 1, 2 & 3. There are townships which have been developed by government authority HUDA like sector 27, 28, 45, 46, 56, 57 & many more.

GMDA (Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority) has recently accepted up to 4 floors plus Stilt area with a maximum height of 15.5 mtr. Stilt area is a dedicated parking area in the ground gloor. Actual FAR (Floor area ratio) has been increased to 264 percent from 199 percent as per a recent announcement. Builders, however, have to buy this FAR with fees of approximately Rs 300-400/sqft. They can now build more and make a larger flat and gain better income on the same plot.

The builders will literally cover 60-65 percent of the ground area in Gurgaon in the building floors. Until construction, the contractor must have the Entire Building Floor Plan approved by the local authority along with the individual floor plan of each floor. Some builders are now working on Vaastu Ideal designs as well.

Moreover, some reliable contractors who operate several sites to keep their clients happy and satisfied, even offer after-sales facilities to take care of the maintenance of all common equipment, such as elevators, common area lighting, security guards, and charge for the maintenance of a common area.

In our daily conversation, houses are often referred to as apartments in Gurgaon. As Gurgaon is more prosperous, and quick to developments, the city itself is famous for apartment culture, the amenities and facilities offered within the housing complex of the apartments/group attract more and more young people, working professionals, retired people and common businessmen to live their lives.

The debate still goes on and on to determine if Builder Floors over Multi Storey Apartments are a better choice. And I agree that it is completely hypothetical and depends on the buyer’s criteria and preferences.

Builder floors are more spacious than multi-storey buildings, but the open spaces are found more in multi-storey apartments. Builder floors also do not provide you with typical facilities within the compound, such as swimming pool, gymnasium etc, but multi-storey apartments do give you such facilities. Although there are several gated building floors that try to offer as many amenities as an apartment does. When it comes to independence, the builder floors offer you more privacy as there is only one owner on one floor whereas in multi-storeyed apartments, there can be up to 4 or more flats on the same floor.

And a good thing is that a builder floor costs less than a multi-story apartment, which stands as a real benefit for money, including maintenance fees in building floors are lower compared to apartments, apartment has more facilities and thus maintenance fees are more costly for maintenance, even if you do not use any of the facilities.

You have more independence in builder floor apartments, but it becomes difficult to communicate with the neighbouring residents, while in multi-storey apartments, you interact comfortably with people as the garden is within society, the gym is within society, etc. Both festivals and other celebrations are organised by apartments from time to time.

If we talk about protection and security, then apartments are safer as they provide you with multilevel security on main gates, then women and children are free to roam inside even during night on tower lobbies, night patrolling etc. In addition, the apartment has a repair and maintenance team consisting of plumbers, electricians, etc. There are also some requirements and regulations to be followed by each resident of the flats. Inhabitants of building floors don’t have anything to follow.

(By Akash Kohli, Founder & CEO, Elante Group)