One of your biggest financial decisions may have been to take out a home loan or spend your decades of savings to purchase the apartment or flat of your dreams.

But what if you pay a hefty booking amount for the flat, take a home loan and start paying EMIs, but the builder failed to deliver the flat to you on the promised time?

Even if a delayed possession can put you in a difficult financial situation, the worst thing is that the builder may not give you a full refund, and the bank may continue to recover the outstanding loan from you.

As a homebuyer, it is your right to know what to do in such situations and when you can demand a refund along with interest (at a prescribed rate) and compensation.

Builder delayed flat possession? Why homebuyers may not get a full refund

The builder only refunds the amounts paid to him.

However, there are a lot of statutory dues like GST, stamp duty, and registration charges on the agreement for sale.

These amounts are paid directly to the authorities and getting a refund of these amounts is a separate and cumbersome process.

Additionally, the agreement sometimes has clauses that builders try to use to deduct some amounts as administrative or cancellation charges.

Yes, the bank will continue to recover the outstanding loan from the homebuyer till the builder refunds the entire amount.

“The builder would usually refund the amount to the allottee and the allottee refunds the amount to the bank. Legally, the home loan agreement is an independent contract between the bank and the allottee. The builder is not a party to the repayment obligation,” explained Gaurav Dasgupta, Partner at Khaitan & Co.

“While a Tripartite Agreement generally mandates that in the event of cancellation, the builder must route the refund directly to the bank to settle the loan, the ultimate legal liability rests entirely with the principal borrower (the allottee),” Dasgupta added.

“Thus, if the builder delays the refund or goes insolvent, the buyer must continue paying their EMIs, and defaulting on these payments will damage the buyer’s CIBIL score and invite recovery proceedings from the bank, irrespective of the builder’s default,” he stated.

Builder delays refund: Can you claim loan interest, insurance and processing charges?

The refund from the builder will only cover the amount paid by the allottee to the builder and will not automatically cover the peripheral costs of the home loan.

“The builder is only obligated to return the principal amount they received. There are a lot of sunk costs such as the bank’s processing fees, legal fees, and other costs which are non-refundable by the bank as those services were already rendered,” according to Dasgupta.

Under Section 18 of RERA, a buyer can demand a refund along with interest (at a prescribed rate) and compensation.

While this statutory interest can help offset the pre-EMI interest paid to the bank, the buyer must explicitly claim compensation for loan-related expenses during litigation.

“Without a specific order from RERA or a consumer court directing the builder to pay compensation for these financial damages, the buyer will have to absorb the loss of processing fees and insurance premiums,” stated Dasgupta.

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Flat possession delayed? Know your legal rights against builders

The allottees have three primary avenues for legal recourse:

RERA: This is the most effective and specialized remedy. Under Section 18 of RERA, if a promoter fails to complete or give possession by the agreed date, the buyer has the absolute right to withdraw from the project and claim a full refund along with interest and compensation.

Consumer Courts: Buyers can file a complaint with the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (NCDRC/SCDRC) citing “deficiency in service” and “unfair trade practices.” This is often used to seek higher compensation for mental agony and financial hardship.

NCLT (Insolvency): Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), homebuyers are recognized as “Financial Creditors.” If a builder systematically defaults, buyers can approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate corporate insolvency resolution proceedings against the developer.

Civil courts are generally barred from entertaining disputes that fall under RERA’s jurisdiction, making RERA the preferred first step.

Builder delayed your flat? Check these agreement clauses before cancellation

Before initiating cancellation, homebuyers must scrutinize the Termination/Default clause and the Force Majeure clause, as well as any deduction amount in the Agreement for Sale.

Buyers must ensure they terminate the agreement specifically citing the builder’s failure to deliver on the promised date, rather than a generic cancellation, to protect against these forfeitures.

They should also verify with the bank if any prepayment or foreclosure charges apply, though the RBI has waived prepayment penalties on floating-rate home loans for individuals.

What precautions should homebuyers need to take?

Opt for Construction-Linked Plans – Avoid aggressive upfront payment schemes or subvention schemes. Paying in tranches linked to actual construction milestones minimizes financial exposure.

Do property due diligence: Only invest in RERA-registered projects and thoroughly verify the developer’s track record of delivery and litigation history.

Do Not Stop EMIs Unilaterally: Even if a dispute arises with the builder, never stop paying EMIs without settling the loan or receiving the refund, as this will destroy your credit score.

Document Everything: If possession is delayed, send formal legal notices invoking RERA rights rather than relying on verbal assurances from the builder’s sales team.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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