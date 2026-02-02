Union Budget 2026 may not have announced any big headline-grabbing change on provident fund rules, but a clarification linked to the new Income-tax Act, 2025 could ease a long-standing compliance issue for employers. After the Budget speech, the government released a set of FAQs explaining how employee contributions to EPF, superannuation and ESI will be treated for income tax deduction purposes—especially around the due date for depositing these amounts.

What Section 29(1)(e) of the new tax law provides

Under the Income-tax Act, 2025, Section 29(1)(e) allows employers to claim a deduction for amounts deducted from employees’ salaries towards EPF, superannuation fund or ESI—provided the money is credited to the employee’s account within the due date.

This provision applies when computing income from business or profession and is meant to ensure that employee welfare contributions are actually deposited and not merely deducted from salaries.

What “due date” meant earlier—and why it caused confusion

As per the existing provisions, the term “due date” referred to the timeline prescribed under the relevant labour laws, such as EPF or ESI rules. Typically, this meant within 15 days from the end of the month in which wages are paid.

While this date applied to both employee and employer contributions under labour laws, income tax rules treated them differently. Employer contributions were allowed as a deduction if paid up to the income tax return filing deadline, but employee contributions were allowed only if deposited within the fund’s due date. This difference led to frequent disputes and disallowances.

What Finance Bill 2026 changes

The Finance Bill, 2026 proposes to align the due date for employee contributions with that of employer contributions for income tax purposes.

“It has been proposed that any amount of contribution received from employee by the employer (being the assessee), towards any approved provident fund, superannuation fund or any fund set up under ESI Act shall be allowed as deduction if such amount is credited to the relevant fund, on or before the due date of filing of return of income under section 263(1) of the Income-tax Act, 2025 which is applicable for the employer,” the Income Tax Department said in one of FAQs released after the Budget 2026 presentation.

In simple terms, the ITR filing deadline will now determine whether the deduction is allowed, not just the fund-level deadline.

Why the government extended the timeline

The government has clarified that under EPF and ESI laws, there is no distinction between employee and employer contribution due dates. Since both are governed by the same payment timelines under labour laws, maintaining a stricter rule only for employee contributions under income tax was creating unnecessary hardship.

The change aims to reduce litigation, remove technical disallowances and align income tax rules with labour law intent.

The government has also pointed out that adequate compliance mechanisms already exist under EPF and ESI laws to ensure timely deposit.

From when will the new rule apply?

These changes will come into effect from April 1, 2026, and will apply from tax year 2026–27 onwards. Employers will still need to follow EPF and ESI laws, but for income tax deduction purposes, they will have more flexibility.

Why this matters

While this is a technical change, it addresses a long-standing compliance pain point. It reduces disputes over delayed deposits and brings clarity and consistency under the new tax law—one of the stated objectives of the Income-tax Act, 2025.