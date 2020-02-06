Budget income tax 2020: 5 key personal finance proposals for taxpayers, investors

The taxpayer has the option to choose the New Tax Regime or continue with old tax regime for the assessment year (AY) 2021-22.

Income tax slab for AY 2020-21 New Budget: The taxpayers in the country were looking forward to getting some income tax relief from Budget 2020. Taxpayers did get some relief in terms of lower tax rates but with conditions attached. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 speech, instead of providing income tax rate cuts, gave the Indian taxpayers an optional New Tax-saving Regime. In the new tax regime (NTR), there are new tax slabs, income rates are lower but there are no tax exemptions, deductions to avail. Budget 2020 removed exemptions and deductions for anyone opting for the NTR.

Simply put, as a taxpayer one will have to choose between the old tax regime (OTR) and NTR. Will opting for NTR be better than OTR? Will there be more tax-saving under NTR by forgoing deductions and exemptions?

It is important to note that Budget 2020 has not removed exemptions, deduction or concessions and has neither modified income tax slabs or rates. The FM has only proposed for an alternative new tax regime and it is only an option for the taxpayer to opt for it or continue with existing tax regime for the assessment year (AY) 2021-22.

But, the new tax regime is only one of the few proposals by the FM. Here are 5 key personal finance proposals of Budget 2020 that may have an impact on your money.

1. Income tax slab for AY 2021-22 ( New tax regime )

Under the proposed income tax slab for AY 2020-21, there will seven income slabs. A taxpayer will now have the option to pay tax in respect of the total income at the following rates:

Up to Rs 2.5 lakh – Nil

From 2,50,001 to Rs 5 lakh – 5 per cent.

From 5,00,001 to Rs 7.5 lakh – 10 per cent.

From 7,50,001 to Rs 10 lakh -15 per cent.

From 10,00,001 to Rs 12.5 lakh – 20 per cent.

From 12,50,001 to Rs 15 lakh – 25 per cent.

Above Rs 15 lakh – 30 per cent.

2. Exemptions removed under new tax regime

The new tax-paying option has been introduced under section 115BAC in the Act. There are several deductions, exemptions and concessions that the taxpayer has to forgo which is currently available under Chapter VI-A other than the provisions of sub-section (2) of section 80CCD. This means the taxpayer may not choose to avail tax benefit under section 80C, section 80D etc. So, even if you pay a life insurance premium, or tuition fees or invest in PPF, ELSS, you may continue to do so but the tax benefit will not be provided if you want to use NTR and pay a lower rate of tax.

Some important exemptions/ deductions not available under new tax regime: ( section 115BAC )

Leave travel concession

House rent allowance

Standard deduction, deduction for entertainment allowance and employment/professional tax

Interest under section 24 in respect of a self-occupied or vacant property (Loss under the head income from house property for the rented house shall not be allowed to be set off under any other head and would be allowed to be carried forward as per extant law);

Deduction from family pension

Any deduction under chapter VIA (like section 80C, 80CCC, 80CCD, 80D, 80DD, 80DDB, 80E etc). However, deduction under sub-section (2) of section 80CCD employer contribution on account of the employee in a notified pension scheme can be claimed.

“The changes in the tax code are also significant. I think it will be difficult for taxpayers to choose the regime. Depending on the stage of life, they might have deductions across sections because of investments, home loans, Sections 80 (C, D, E, G and their sub-sections). It will also be important to understand if a taxpayer can do a flip between regimes or not,” says Prateek Mehta, Chief Business Officer, Scripbox.

3. Dividend distribution tax (DDT) abolished

As a mutual fund investor, the dividends received by you will be taxable in your hands in the year of receipt. As of now, dividends are tax-free as the mutual fund has to pay Dividend Distribution tax (DDT) before the distribution of dividends to the investor. Budget 2020 has proposed to remove DDT and thus effectively making investors pay tax on them. Currently, the dividend received by unitholders of equity MF schemes is tax-free for them, however, DDT of 11.648 per cent including surcharge and cess is deducted by the fund house before distribution of dividend. “The dividend option of Mutual funds and also the dividend generated via stocks might become unattractive for a lot of investors from a tax perspective. Possibly selling systematically will become more tax efficient,” says Mehta.

4. Bad news for high earners

For those high salary earners, there is some bad news from Budget 2020. The employees with high salary income used to structure their salary package in such a way that a large part of their salary was paid by the employer in recognized provident funds, superannuation funds and national pension scheme. Thus, this portion of salary was not taxed at any point in time, since Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) regime is followed for these three funds.

Budget 2020 has proposed for rationalization of tax treatment of employer’s contribution to recognized provident funds, superannuation funds and national pension scheme. The proposal is to provide a combined upper limit of Rs 7.5 lakh in respect of employer’s contribution in a year to NPS, superannuation fund and recognised provident fund and any excess contribution is proposed to be taxable.

5. Deposit Insurance

There is good news for bank depositors especially senior citizens. Budget 2020 has proposed to increase deposit insurance from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This move will help depositors in the banks as far safety of the money is concerned. The bank deposits are insured under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Act. Currently, every deposit in a bank is insured up to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh including the principal and interest amount. The limit is the aggregate of all bank branches of the same bank but if you have deposits with more than one bank, the deposit insurance limit will apply separately to the deposits in each bank. The limit of Rs 1 lakh was set in May 1993.