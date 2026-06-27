Corporate governance is the quiet minefield of Indian equities. You can get the business right, the sector right and the price right, and still lose money, because the wrong people were running the show. A great franchise in dishonest hands is not an opportunity. It is a trap with a nice-looking entrance.

Warren Buffett figured this out a long time ago. For sixty years he has repeated one idea in a dozen different ways: a wonderful business is only half the deal. The other half is the person or the team in charge. He bought good management, not just companies.

The good news for the Indian investor is that you do not need to fly to a promoter’s office and look him in the eye. The annual report, the shareholding pattern and a couple of free websites tell you most of what you need to know. Let us dig deeper.

The Buffett Blueprint: Why People Matter More Than Profits

In his 1989 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Buffett put it plainly. “After some other mistakes,” he wrote, “I learned to go into business only with people whom I like, trust, and admire.” Then he twisted the knife: “We’ve never succeeded in making a good deal with a bad person.”

Notice the order. Most of us start with the numbers. Buffett starts with the person. He once described his test for buying a business as four simple checks: good economics, a sensible price, an industry he understands, and “a management that I like and trust and admire.” Three of the four are about quality and value. One is purely about character.

ALSO READ Warren Buffett followed this idea for 60 years. It came from a bunch of comedians

Why so much weight on character? Because of his most quoted line on judging people. You look for three things, he said: integrity, intelligence and energy. “And if you don’t have the first, the other two will kill you.” Read that again. A smart, driven promoter without honesty is not an asset to you. He is just a faster way to lose your money.

Why the Annual Report Is Your Lie Detector

Here is the part most retail investors skip. The annual report is not only a record of profits. It is a character test.

Buffett read a report the way a detective reads a witness statement. He is not hunting for the wins, since every company shouts about those. He is checking whether the management owns its mistakes. A promoter who writes honestly about a bad year, a failed plant or a wrong acquisition is telling you something useful about himself.

He modelled this in his own letters, which openly listed his blunders, including the Dexter Shoe deal he called an outright error. Now compare that with the typical Indian annual report, where a 40 percent drop in profit quietly becomes “a year of consolidation and strategic realignment.”

He is also wary of managers who always hit their targets. “Managers that always promise to ‘make the numbers,'” he wrote, “will at some point be tempted to make up the numbers.” Real businesses are lumpy. A company that posts a smooth, rising line of profit every single quarter, year after year, is not always well run. Sometimes it is just well massaged.

And then there is reputation, the thing he guards above profit itself. During the 1991 Salomon Brothers scandal, Buffett gave staff a line that belongs on every boardroom wall: “Lose money for the firm, and I will be understanding. Lose a shred of reputation for the firm, and I will be ruthless.” For more than 25 years he repeated a gentler version to his own managers, that they could afford to lose money, even a lot of it, but never a shred of reputation. No wonder the man reads annual reports so carefully.

How to Judge a Promoter You Cannot Meet

This is where the average Indian investor hits a wall. Buffett can drive to Omaha, sit across a table and study a manager’s face. You cannot. You will probably never meet the promoter of the small cap you are about to buy.

So how do you judge honesty from your laptop?

The trick is that promoters leave a trail. Every quarter and every year, they are forced to disclose things to the stock exchanges. Shareholding patterns, share pledges, related-party deals, salaries, fresh share issues, auditor changes. None of it needs a phone call. Most of it is free on sites like Screener and Trendlyne, and the rest is in the annual report on the exchange website. Buffett’s filter, translated for India, stops being about feelings and becomes a checklist of facts.

Buffett’s Checklist: Red Buffett’s 6-Point Filter: Red Flags Hiding in Plain Sight

Run any stock through these before you fall in love with the story. Each one can be checked in minutes, and none of it costs you anything. Consider this Buffett’s holy grail.

#1 Pledged promoter shares: When a promoter borrows money against his own shares, those shares are “pledged.” A small pledge is normal. A large or rising one is a warning. If the stock drops, lenders can dump the pledged shares into the market, which drives the price down even harder. Screener shows the pledged percentage right on the shareholding line. Anything creeping toward double digits deserves a deeper look.

#2 Frequent equity dilution: Track the number of shares outstanding over five years. Is it steadily climbing through repeated share sales, preferential allotments or warrants handed to the promoter group at soft prices? Every new share is a thinner slice of the same pie for you. Honest, cash-generating companies rarely need to keep going back to the market for more money.

#3 Heavy related-party transactions: This is the big one. Related-party deals are transactions between the company and outfits owned by the promoter, his family or group firms. Many are routine. But large, vaguely explained payments to promoter-linked companies are a classic way to quietly siphon money out of a listed business. The related-party notes sit in every annual report. Read them, even if it takes a coffee to get through them.

#4 An overly complex structure: Why does a mid-sized company need forty subsidiaries, cross-holdings and layers of holding companies stacked on top of each other? Sometimes there is a genuine reason. Often, complexity is a fog machine. The harder a structure is to follow, the easier it is to hide things inside it. Buffett’s love of simple, understandable businesses is not only about comfort. It is about transparency.

#5 Profit that does not match the cash: Compare net profit with cash flow from operations over a few years. If a company keeps reporting fat profits but the actual cash never turns up, ask why. Buffett openly distrusts managers who wave away depreciation and push “cash flow” or EBITDA (a measure of profit before several real costs) as the number that matters. Accounting profit and real cash should not drift apart for long.

#6 The quieter tells: A promoter paying himself a salary that swallows a big slice of net profit. Auditors who resign abruptly or flag concerns in the accounts. Receivables (money customers still owe the company) ballooning much faster than sales. A promoter stake that keeps falling quarter after quarter, which can simply mean the people who understand the business best are heading for the exit.

The Golden Filter That Costs You Nothing

None of what you have read till now guarantees you a winner. Nothing does! A clean governance record will not rescue a bad business, and even honest promoters hit rough patches. But the checklist does something more valuable. It helps you sidestep the disasters, the stocks that look cheap and thrilling right up to the morning the fraud lands on the front page.

ALSO READ 5 counter-intuitive Warren Buffett habits that matter more than a university degree

Buffett’s whole career rested on a plain idea: it is far easier to avoid a bad partner than to recover from one. “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it,” he said. “If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.” The promoters worth your savings are the ones who clearly already think about it.

So, before you buy the story, run the filter. Pull up the shareholding pattern. Read the related-party notes. Check the pledge. Count the shares. Ask whether the management admits its mistakes or only sells its triumphs. You may never shake the promoter’s hand. But on a quiet evening, with a laptop and some time, you can still do what Buffett did for 60 years. You can decide whether these are people you would trust with your own money. And if the honest answer is no, the rest of the numbers do not matter.

Disclaimer:

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, he was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.