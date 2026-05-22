For most of us, retirement means a beach, a book, and a long nap. For Warren Buffett, it apparently means walking into your own annual meeting, sitting in the front row, and watching a deepfake of yourself ask the first question. That is exactly how the 2026 Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting opened in Omaha on May 2.

The Oracle of Omaha handed the CEO baton to Greg Abel on January 1 this year. He stayed on as chairman, but for the first time in six decades, he was not the man holding the microphone. The crowd still rose to its feet when he walked in. The reverence is intact. What has changed is the man’s volume.

During the lunch break, Buffett surprised the arena with a 25-minute interview with CNBC’s Becky Quick. He talked about Berkshire’s record cash pile, the bull market, AI deepfakes, the Federal Reserve, and what he wants his shareholders to remember when he is gone. There was no script. There was no PR polish. It was just an old investor calling the game as he sees it. Here are the five things that stood out.

“It Isn’t Our Ideal Environment”

This is Buffett-speak for the market is too expensive. Berkshire is currently sitting on a cash pile of roughly US$ 380 bn. That is not a typo. It is enough to buy almost any listed company outside the top fifteen on the S&P 500.

When Quick asked him whether the giant cash hoard was a sign that there was nothing worth buying, Buffett did not dodge. “It isn’t our ideal surrounding area or environment, I should say, in terms of deploying cash for Berkshire,” he said.

When she pushed him on whether prices were the problem, his answer was one word. “Yeah.”

Now this is the same man who has spent six decades preaching patience. So, a bearish whisper from him is not noise. It is signal. He is not predicting a crash. He is saying that the businesses he understands are priced beyond what their cash flows can possibly support. For Indian retail investors riding the post-elections rally, that line is worth taping to the trading screen.

Anatomy of Market Speculation: The Church and the Casino

This was the line everyone went home with. It will probably end up in the next ten investing books.

Quick asked Buffett for his read on today’s markets. He paused and said this:

“I’ve compared the markets to a church with a casino attached. And people can move between the church and casino. And I would say there are more people in the church and more people in the casino, but the casino has gotten very attractive to people. If you’re buying one day options, or selling them, I mean that is… that’s not investing, it’s not speculating, it’s gambling.”

Read that twice. Because Buffett has just drawn a clean line between three things people often confuse. Investing is owning a piece of a business. Speculating is betting on price movements over weeks or months. Gambling is buying a same-day option and hoping the price ticks the right way before lunch.

The Indian retail boom in F&O has earned the same warning from SEBI for two years now. Buffett, in his usual gentle way, has just said the same thing in plain English. He added a kicker for good measure. “That doesn’t mean that investing is terrible. It does mean that prices for an awful lot of things will look very silly.”

The next time someone shows you a 10x trade made on a Thursday expiry, remember which side of the building that is happening in.

“The Best Calls Come When No One Picks Up the Phone”

The most actionable line of the interview also came from a simple question. Quick asked Buffett what a “juicy” investing year actually looks like. Out of his sixty years in the game, he said only about five of them have been truly juicy.

His answer:

“It’s a phone call. In many cases. The most likely time to buy things is when nobody else will answer their phones. Everybody else talks about their wonderful trading departments and everything. Just try them out. Sometimes, when markets are collapsing, they don’t answer the phones.”

This is vintage Buffett. The juicy years are not the ones when CNBC is running green tickers all day. They are the years when investors are too scared to pick up the phone. March 2020. October 2008. February 2009. Those were the windows when Berkshire wrote some of its most profitable cheques.

For an Indian context, think back to the COVID lows of March 2020, when the Nifty fell from 12,200 to 7,500 in a few weeks. Those who stayed liquid and bought through the fear booked the gains that built the next five years. The lesson is simple. Cash is not a wasted asset. It is an option on opportunity. The juiciest opportunities arrive when most people are too scared, or too busy, to take the call.

On AI: Deepfakes, Macro Tail Risks, and Central Banking

The 2026 meeting opened with a video. A man who looked exactly like Warren Buffett stood up in the rafters and asked Greg Abel why investors should keep holding Berkshire stock. For a moment, much of the audience thought it was the real Warren standing up. It was not. It was an AI-generated deepfake, played as a teaching moment.

Quick asked Buffett about it later. His worry was not really about AI taking over jobs or markets. It was about something much closer to home.

“The worst thing would be to have a really good imitator of any president that came along. It’s scary, and it’s particularly scary when you have nine countries or so with nuclear weapons.”

He brought up Orson Welles’s famous 1938 radio broadcast of War of the Worlds, which sent parts of America into a real panic about a fake Martian invasion. Buffett’s point was sharp. The technology itself is not the problem. The capacity it creates for bad actors to impersonate decision-makers is.

“We haven’t dealt with this,” he added. “We don’t know what’s going to happen.”

For Indian markets, where Buffett’s voice is sometimes faked on YouTube to push penny stocks and shady tipping services, this warning lands closer than most realise.

The Powell Endorsement and a Quiet Warning

Buffett spent a chunk of the interview defending US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who has just stepped down as chairman of the FOMC. “I’ll feel better when he’s there better than when he’s not,” Buffett said. “I just felt better when Volcker was there.”

Now, anyone who has read Buffett knows that comparing someone to Paul Volcker is the highest praise he can give a central banker. Volcker is the man who broke the great inflation of the late 1970s with brutal rate hikes. To rank Powell alongside him is a statement, not a compliment.

But the more interesting bit came when Quick pressed him on inflation. Buffett shrugged off the current 3 per cent print as manageable. Then he pivoted. “We have a lot of control over whether rates may go up a half a point or down a half a point, but what we may have less control over is whether they go up 50 points.”

Read that line slowly. He is saying that the world has reasonable control over small inflation moves. What scares him is the tail risk of a fiscal accident where rates blow out by an order of magnitude. That is not a base case. It is the back of his mind. And from a man who picks his words like a chess player, even the back of his mind is worth listening to.

The Golden Rule

Quick gave him the last word. After 60 years of investing, what did he want his shareholders to remember? The answer was not about portfolios or asset allocation. It was about how to behave.

“Do unto others. I’m not a religious guy, but nobody said it any better in a couple thousand years.”

He added that it costs nothing, and it usually pays you back in kind. “I’ve never seen anybody that’s unhappy that behaved that way.”

For an investing legend who could have spent his final minute on stage telling us where to put our money, the closing line was about how to be a decent human being. Maybe that, more than any stock pick, is what really compounds.

The Omaha Shield: Navigating SEBI’s Volatility Alerts with Buffett’s Playbook

Warren Buffett’s first post-retirement interview was not a victory lap. It was a warning shot wrapped in a smile. Berkshire is sitting on US$ 380 bn in cash because the man who built it thinks the market is paying too much for too little. The casino has grown noisy. The church is still open, but quieter. And the best returns, as always, will go to those willing to hold cash, do nothing, and pick up the phone when no one else will.

For Indian investors caught between a roaring small-cap rally and a derivatives boom that has worried even SEBI, this is the most useful thirty minutes of television in 2026. You may not be able to write a US$ 380 B cheque, but you can decide, every morning, which side of Buffett’s building you walk into.

Disclaimer:

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, he was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.