Borrowings: You can take a loan against your car

A car is a depreciating asset. You might have heard this multiple times, but did you know that your car can also help you obtain funds in an emergency? A loan against a car is a secured loan where your vehicle serves as collateral for the funds. The loan process is quick, making it an ideal option to use during an emergency.

Here are a few important things you must know about a loan against a car.

Which car can serve as collateral?

The bank will assess the vehicle as part of the approval process for this type of loan. Vehicles that are stolen or don’t have necessary government approvals will not be considered for assessment. Loans applied for against cars or car models that have been discontinued may be rejected.

How much can you borrow?

Typically, the loan amount constitutes 50% to 150% of the car’s value. The loan tenure ranges from 12 months to 84 months, sometimes longer. A processing fee of 1% to 3% may also be charged. Similar to personal loans, there are no restrictions on what this loan can be used for.

Where can you apply for it?

Many lenders, online and offline, now offer loans against cars. Find banks that offer this type of loan, enquire about the loan terms, and settle with the lender offering you the best terms. Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, suggests, “Visit the bank’s website to find out the documents you need. Apply with a bank/ financial institution where you have an existing salary account or loan, as they already have your records. But don’t let that limit you. Go with the bank or financial institution offering you the best deal.”

How is valuation done?

Some lenders can be particular about the car valuation and verification process. However, in the case of a pre-approved offer, the lender may do a basic valuation and verification before disbursing the loan. Under this type of loan, the car is only used as collateral. You can continue using your car as long as you pay your EMIs on time. If you default on your loan, the bank has the legal right to seize your car.