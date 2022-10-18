Book Tatkal, Reserved ticket on IRCTC Rail Connect Mobile App now and pay later – Check new facility

Travel Now and Pay Later with IRCTC! Financial wellness platform CASHe has partnered with Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to provide a Travel Now Pay Later (TNPL) payment option on IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app.

In a statement, CASHe said the TNPL facility will enable travellers of Indian Railways to book their rail tickets instantly and pay for it later in pocket-friendly EMIs, ranging from three to six months.

The EMI payment option will be available on IRCTC travel app’s checkout page for passengers booking their reserved and tatkal tickets, said CASHe. It added that TNPL EMI payment option offers a seamless user experience by automatically qualifying all users to avail the facility without any documentation

IRCTC is a subsidiary of the Indian Railways that handles catering, tourism, and online ticketing operations. The IRCTC travel app has over 90 million downloads and powers over 1.5 million railway ticket bookings per day.

“This is India’s biggest travel now pay later embedded EMI payment journey with IRCTC of its kind. I am delighted to say that our association with IRCTC is another step to reach out and accelerate digitised EMI payments in the country,” said V. Raman Kumar, Founder Chairman, CASHe.

“This partnership will also tremendously aid CASHe to reach out to the millions of IRCTC’s customers and provide them with a never-before and convenient option to travel now and pay for their rail tickets later in easy EMIs,” he added.

According to Kumar, the travel now and pay later as segment has seen remarkable growth. “The message from the travellers is clear – they want the choice to pay for their trips in instalments. With CASHe’s travel now pay later, we will significantly enhance the payment convenience and flexibility for IRCTC’s customers at checkout, thereby improving customer experience,” he said in the statement.

CASHe has become the first fintech lender to embed its one-of-a-kind TNPL payment method on IRCTC’s travel app checkout page.