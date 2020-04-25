Book online cash delivery at home, slot to visit bank during lockdown in Haryana; check steps

These services are only available during the time lockdown is imposed.

Banking during COVID-19 outbreak: Now, Haryana residents can book slots in the bank, or get money delivered at their homes! The Finance Department of Haryana has come up with a new portal that allows residents of the state to book their time slots within banks as per their convenience and get money delivered to their doorsteps. People can access the portal by visiting https://bankslot.haryana.gov.in. This website facilitates both the services announced by the state. The move has come on the back of ensuring stringent social distancing practises among people. The website can be accessed easily by customers either in their smartphones or computers.

Haryana’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while launching the portal earlier this week said that services provided by the Finance Department will help maintain the social distancing and at the same time quality service delivery. On the website, both the services can easily be booked.

Here is the procedure to avail the services:

For Bank appointment during lockdown

On the home page, there is an option of ‘Book Your Bank Slot.’ Upon clicking this, a user will be directed to a new page where some information like Name, Mobile number, IFSC, Date and requested time for appointment needs to be filled.

After filling all the details, any user can ‘apply for a bank slot.’ The user will again be directed to a new page with confirmation of the slot. The confirmation needs to be downloaded or be printed for the appointment. It is to note that even after booking a slot, the bank will only accept a limited cash deposit or withdrawal.

For cash delivery services during lockdown

On the homepage of the website, the user is expected to select ‘Apply Postal Bank Service.’ After this, a page will appear where the user needs to fill in details like Name, Mobile Number, Amount, Address, Name of the district and city, and Pincode. It is to note that the service is available for Aadhaar linked accounts. Also, the minimum limit for cash delivery is Rs 1,000 and the maximum limit is Rs 10,000.

These services are only available during the time lockdown is imposed. The state government has partnered with State Level Bankers’ Committee and India Post Payment Banks to ensure that people do not face any problem during the lockdown and social distancing is maintained.