For investors who have been investing through monthly systematic investment plans (SIPs), rising bond yields may look like a reason to rethink their portfolios.

India’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield has climbed to 7.28%, reaching its highest level in nearly three years. At these levels, government securities and debt mutual funds are becoming more attractive for investors looking to put fresh money into fixed income.

But the rise also carries a warning for those who already hold debt funds, particularly schemes that invest in long-maturity bonds.

The development comes at a time when the Reserve Bank of India has raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%, its first hike since February 2023. The central bank has also moved its policy stance from neutral to calibrated tightening, signalling that further increases remain possible depending on inflation and growth.

Higher crude oil prices, pressure on the rupee and rising global borrowing costs have added to the uncertainty. The RBI’s decision and the broader rise in yields have therefore changed the outlook for fixed-income investors, even as equity investors deal with market volatility.

The question for retail investors is whether they should redirect part of their equity SIPs towards debt funds, lock in higher yields through government bonds or simply continue with their existing asset allocation. The answer is not as simple as choosing the investment offering the higher yield.

Equity and debt serve different purposes in a portfolio, and a higher yield does not automatically make debt funds risk-free. Investors need to understand why yields are rising, how this affects bond prices and debt fund net asset values, and whether the opportunity suits their financial goals.

Why are Indian bond yields rising?

Bond yields and bond prices move in opposite directions. When investors demand higher returns to hold a bond, its market price falls. Conversely, when demand for an existing bond rises, its price increases and its yield declines.

The rise in India’s 10-year government bond yield reflects a combination of domestic and global pressures. Inflation concerns have increased amid elevated crude oil prices and risks to food prices. Higher oil prices matter particularly for India because the country imports a large share of its crude requirements. An extended rise in oil prices can increase the import bill, put pressure on the rupee and feed into domestic inflation.

This creates a difficult situation for monetary policy. If inflation remains elevated, the RBI may have to keep interest rates higher for longer or raise them further. Investors then demand better yields on government securities, especially longer-dated bonds, to compensate for uncertainty about future inflation and interest rates.

The RBI’s latest policy decision has reinforced these concerns.

On October 7, the central bank raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% and changed its stance from neutral to calibrated tightening. It also raised its inflation forecast for the current financial year to 5.2% from 5% earlier and its GDP growth forecast to 7.1% from 6.7%. The message is that the central bank is responding to inflation risks while recognising that economic growth remains strong.

A rate hike does not mechanically push every bond yield higher by the same amount. Bond markets react to what investors expect the RBI to do next, how much inflation they anticipate and whether the rate increase was already reflected in prices.

If markets had expected the hike, some of its impact could already have been priced in. What matters now is whether inflation and the RBI’s future policy decisions turn out to be more hawkish than investors had anticipated.

There is also a supply-and-demand factor. The government regularly borrows through bond issuances to finance its expenditure. When the supply of government securities is high relative to demand, prices can come under pressure and yields may rise. The RBI’s liquidity operations and purchases or sales of government securities can also influence market conditions.

On October 9, the RBI announced plans to sell Rs 25,000 crore of government bonds through open market operations and increase the daily cash reserve ratio maintenance requirement for banks from 90% to 99%, effective October 16.

These steps are aimed at absorbing surplus liquidity. Tighter liquidity can add to pressure on bond prices, although the ultimate effect depends on market demand, expectations and the broader policy outlook.

How rising US bond yields add to the pressure

The rise in Indian bond yields is part of a wider global bond-market sell-off. US Treasury yields have climbed to levels not seen in more than two decades, with inflation concerns, government borrowing needs and expectations of further monetary tightening weighing on prices.

As of October 9, the US 10-year Treasury yield was around 5.23%, while the 30-year yield was around 5.61%. The 30-year yield had touched approximately 5.73% earlier in the week, its highest level since 2000. The latest available US Treasury daily data for October 8 put the five-year yield at around 5.03%.

Higher US Treasury yields can make dollar-denominated assets more attractive to global investors. This can influence capital flows into emerging markets such as India, particularly when investors see greater returns in the US without taking the additional risks associated with emerging-market assets. If foreign investors reduce their exposure to Indian bonds, demand can weaken and yields can rise.

However, US yields do not determine Indian yields on their own. India’s inflation outlook, fiscal borrowing, RBI policy, domestic liquidity, currency movements and demand from banks, insurers and other institutional investors also matter. The relationship is one of influence, not a direct one-to-one link.

For Indian retail investors, the global backdrop matters because it adds uncertainty to the direction of domestic bond yields. If US yields remain elevated and oil prices keep inflation risks alive, Indian yields could stay under pressure. If global yields ease, crude prices fall or inflation moderates, the pressure could reduce. Neither outcome is certain.

Does a 7.25% yield make government bonds attractive?

For investors putting fresh money into fixed income, higher yields improve the starting point. Government securities carry very low credit risk when held to maturity because they are backed by the sovereign. Investors who buy a government bond and hold it until maturity can have greater visibility of the interest payments and principal repayment, provided they understand the bond’s terms and do not need to sell it early.

Harsimran Sahni, Head of Treasury at Anand Rathi Global Finance, says yields above 7.25% improve the relative attractiveness of government securities and debt mutual funds compared with periods when interest rates were lower. But the return investors actually earn depends on their investment horizon, interest-rate movements and the type of fund or security they choose.

The distinction between buying a bond directly and investing through a debt mutual fund is important. A direct bond has a stated maturity date and coupon payments. If the investor holds it to maturity, interim price fluctuations do not change the contractual payments, assuming the issuer meets its obligations. Selling before maturity, however, can result in a gain or loss.

A debt mutual fund works differently. Its net asset value, or NAV, changes with the market value of the securities in its portfolio. Most open-ended debt funds do not promise a fixed maturity value to the investor. Even if the fund holds government bonds, its NAV can fall when yields rise. Government securities have low credit risk, but they are not free from interest-rate risk.

Nishchay Nath, Founder and CEO of BondScanner, says the higher yields offer a meaningful opportunity for fresh investors. He points out that the RBI’s inflation projection of 5.2% for the financial year implies a gap of roughly two percentage points between the 10-year government bond yield above 7.25% and expected inflation.

This is only a rough comparison, not a guaranteed real return. Actual inflation over the investment period may differ from the forecast, and taxes reduce the investor’s post-tax return.

For investors who want predictable cash flows and can hold a bond to maturity, direct government securities may be worth evaluating. For those who want diversification and easier access to a portfolio of bonds, debt mutual funds may be more convenient. The right choice depends on whether the investor needs a fixed maturity date, how much price volatility they can tolerate and when the money will be needed.

Should SIP investors shift from equity to debt?

A higher bond yield can make debt more appealing, but it is not, by itself, a reason to stop equity SIPs or move a large part of an equity portfolio into debt. Equity and debt have different roles. Equities are generally used to build long-term wealth and offer growth potential, but they can experience sharp falls. Debt can provide stability and income, but debt funds also carry interest-rate and, depending on the portfolio, credit risk.

Sahni says investors should retain an equity-debt mix aligned with their investment horizon, risk appetite and financial goals. Equities remain important for long-term capital appreciation, particularly for investors with a horizon of seven to ten years. He suggests gradual rebalancing based on portfolio valuations, liquidity needs, credit exposure and changes in an investor’s circumstances, rather than reacting to short-term market movements.

Nath makes a similar point. Investors should not redraw their portfolios based on a single yield level. Instead, they should check whether their current equity and debt allocations still match their original plan. If equity gains have pushed the portfolio above its intended equity allocation, or if the debt portion has fallen below its target, rebalancing may be appropriate.

For example, an investor who had planned to keep 60% of the portfolio in equity and 40% in debt may find that a market rally has raised the equity share to 70%. Rebalancing some of the portfolio towards debt would bring the allocation closer to the original plan. That decision would be driven by the investor’s target allocation, not merely by the fact that the 10-year government bond yield has crossed 7.25%.

Investors should also distinguish between existing SIPs and fresh investments. A long-term equity SIP is designed to invest through different market conditions, including corrections. Stopping it because debt yields have risen can mean abandoning the investment plan at a time when equity prices may also have fallen. Whether the equity allocation remains appropriate depends on the goal, the time left to achieve it and the investor’s ability to withstand losses.

For someone nearing a financial goal, a higher allocation to debt may make sense because there is less time to recover from an equity-market fall. For a younger investor saving for a goal many years away, a temporary rise in bond yields is not enough reason to abandon a suitable equity allocation.

The practical approach is to review the portfolio, assess whether the allocation has drifted from the target and direct fresh money towards the underweight asset class where appropriate. Any change should be gradual and consistent with the financial plan, rather than a bet on the direction of bond yields.

What happens to debt fund NAVs if yields rise further?

The biggest risk for debt mutual fund investors is that yields may rise further after they invest. When market yields increase, existing bonds with lower coupons become less attractive. Their prices fall until their returns become competitive with those available on newer bonds. Since debt funds value their holdings at market prices, this can pull down their NAVs.

The effect is usually more pronounced in funds holding longer-maturity bonds. These bonds have greater duration, which measures how sensitive their prices are to changes in interest rates. Long-duration funds and gilt funds with long-maturity securities can therefore experience larger NAV movements when yields change. Short-duration funds generally have lower sensitivity to interest-rate changes, although they are not immune to losses.

Sahni says a further rise in yields above 7.25% would put downward pressure on debt fund NAVs, with long-duration and gilt funds facing the greatest mark-to-market impact. Short-duration funds are relatively less sensitive to interest-rate movements and may be better positioned to navigate a volatile rate environment.

Nath explains the mechanism simply: when new bonds offer higher interest, older bonds become less valuable. Funds holding long-term bonds are affected more than those holding short-term securities. Over time, higher yields can help a fund earn more interest as its holdings mature or are replaced with securities offering better returns. But the timing and extent of any recovery are uncertain. A loss in NAV is not guaranteed to be recovered within a particular period, especially if yields continue to rise or the investor exits early.

Investors should therefore avoid choosing a long-duration or gilt fund only because yields are high. These funds can benefit if yields fall, as bond prices may rise, but they can also suffer if yields move higher. They are more appropriate for investors who understand the interest-rate risk and have an investment horizon suited to the fund’s duration.

Is this the right time to lock in yields?

The 7.25% level offers a better starting yield than investors would have received during periods of lower rates, but it does not necessarily mark the peak in yields. The RBI has begun raising rates, crude oil prices remain an important inflation risk and global yields are elevated. These factors could keep yields volatile in the near term.

Sahni says government bonds around these levels offer improved entry points, but the current macroeconomic environment argues for a staggered approach rather than an aggressive investment call. He notes that longer-duration securities are trading in the range of 7.70% to 7.80%, offering higher carry but also greater interest-rate risk. Investors should balance the potential income with liquidity needs and the risk that market yields may rise further.

Nath also cautions that nobody can reliably identify the peak in yields. His preferred approach is to invest in parts over the next few months and spread investments across maturities. This allows investors to participate in current yields while retaining money to invest later if yields rise further. Investors who buy individual bonds and intend to hold them to maturity have less reason to wait for market prices to stabilise, provided the maturity matches their needs and they can withstand interim price changes.

Staggering investments does not guarantee a better return. It is a way of managing timing risk. If yields fall soon after the first investment, later instalments may earn lower yields. If yields rise further, later instalments may secure better rates. The strategy is useful when an investor is uncertain about the market’s direction, but it should not replace an assessment of the investment horizon and risk tolerance.

What should investors do now?

Investors should first decide what the debt allocation is meant to achieve. If the money is needed in the near term, preserving capital and maintaining liquidity may be more important than trying to benefit from a possible fall in yields. Short-duration debt funds or instruments with maturities aligned to the goal may be worth evaluating, subject to their credit quality, costs and tax treatment.

Investors with a longer horizon who can tolerate volatility may consider a staggered allocation to medium- or longer-duration debt, but should understand that NAVs can fall if yields rise. Those looking for predictable maturity cash flows can compare individual government securities with bank fixed deposits and debt funds after accounting for taxes, liquidity, reinvestment risk and the possibility of selling before maturity.

The decision should also account for the investor’s overall portfolio. A person with too much equity exposure relative to their target may use the opportunity to rebalance towards debt. Someone whose equity allocation is already aligned with a long-term goal need not stop SIPs simply because government bond yields have risen. Similarly, an investor who needs to build an emergency fund should prioritise liquidity rather than locking money into a long-maturity bond or a volatile long-duration fund.

Higher yields have improved the appeal of fixed income, but they have not removed the risks. The RBI’s rate hike, global bond-market pressures and inflation uncertainty mean yields could remain volatile. For SIP investors, the sensible response is to review the portfolio and make sure it still matches their goals, rather than treating 7.25% as a signal to abandon equity or make an all-at-once shift into debt.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Bond prices and debt mutual fund NAVs can fluctuate with changes in interest rates and market conditions. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Investors should assess their financial goals, investment horizon and risk appetite before making investment decisions and consult a SEBI-registered investment adviser if required.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.