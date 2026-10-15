For investors who consider debt mutual funds a relatively stable part of their portfolio, the recent rise in bond yields is a development worth watching. The value of bonds has come under pressure, and this can affect the net asset value, or NAV, of debt funds that hold these securities.

The concern is particularly relevant for investors in long-duration and gilt funds. These funds hold bonds that are more sensitive to changes in interest rates. If yields rise further, their NAVs could face additional pressure. Short-duration and liquid funds are generally less exposed to such movements, although they are not entirely immune.

The Indian bond market has been under pressure amid rising inflation concerns, a recent interest rate hike by the RBI, tighter liquidity conditions and a difficult global interest rate environment.

The 10-year government bond yield was around 7.39% on October 15, while the 5-year yield was around 7.23%. Both have risen sharply in recent weeks.

The developments raise an important question for debt fund investors: should they worry about falling NAVs, or do higher yields also create an opportunity to earn better returns over time?

Why rising bond yields can hurt your debt fund

The first thing investors need to understand is the inverse relationship between bond yields and bond prices. When a bond is issued, it generally promises a fixed interest payment. Once it starts trading in the market, its price can change depending on prevailing interest rates and the returns investors demand.

Suppose a bond pays annual interest of Rs 7 on a face value of Rs 100. Its coupon rate is 7%. Now imagine that newly issued bonds begin offering a yield of 8%. Investors may no longer be willing to pay Rs 100 for the older bond that pays only Rs 7 a year. Its market price must fall to make its return more competitive with newer bonds.

This is why bond prices fall when yields rise. The reverse also holds. When yields decline, the prices of existing bonds generally rise.

Debt mutual funds hold bonds and other fixed-income securities. These securities are valued at prevailing market prices, so a fall in their prices can reduce the fund’s NAV. This is known as mark-to-market loss.

The extent of the loss depends largely on the fund’s duration. Duration measures how sensitive a bond or portfolio is to changes in interest rates. A portfolio with higher duration generally experiences a larger price movement for the same change in yields.

How a 25 bps rise in bond yields could affect debt fund prices

Debt fund category Indicative price impact Liquid funds Relatively limited Short-duration funds Around -0.6% Gilt funds Around -1.7% Long-duration funds Around -2.5% to -3%

Source: Kaustubh Sule, Head of Fixed Income, Groww Mutual Fund. Estimates indicate the immediate mark-to-market price impact, not guaranteed changes in fund NAVs or investor returns.

Kaustubh Sule, Head of Fixed Income at Groww Mutual Fund, explains the potential impact of a further rise in yields.

“For a 25 bps rise in yields, the indicative price impact could be around 0.6% for a short-duration fund, 1.7% for a gilt fund, and 2.5–3% for a long-duration fund, while the impact on liquid funds would be relatively limited. These are estimates of the immediate mark-to-market impact; actual NAV movements will also depend on portfolio composition, accrued interest and other market factors,” Sule said.

These estimates illustrate why investors in long-duration funds need to pay closer attention to interest rate movements. They are not forecasts of the actual NAV decline in every fund. The outcome will depend on the securities held, their duration and the interest income earned by the portfolio.

A falling NAV also does not automatically mean that the entire investment has been lost. Debt funds continue to earn interest on their holdings. Over time, this income can offset some of the initial price decline, provided the investor’s holding period and the portfolio’s performance allow it.

Why are Indian bond yields rising?

The recent rise in yields is not being driven by one factor alone. Domestic monetary policy, inflation risks, liquidity conditions and developments in global bond markets are all playing a role.

The RBI raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on October 7. This was its first rate increase in nearly four years. The central bank also shifted its policy stance from neutral to calibrated tightening, signalling that inflation risks could require further action. Higher crude oil prices and concerns about food inflation following weaker monsoon conditions have added to the pressure.

Liquidity has become another important factor. The RBI announced plans to sell Rs 25,000 crore worth of government bonds through open market operations and tighten daily cash reserve requirements for banks. The move is intended to absorb excess liquidity from the banking system. However, additional bond sales also increase the supply of securities that investors need to absorb, potentially putting pressure on prices and pushing yields higher.

The pressure is visible across maturities. The 10-year government bond yield was around 7.39% on October 15, compared with around 7.05% on September 23. The five-year yield was around 7.23% on October 15, compared with around 6.74% in mid-September.

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Global markets have added to the uncertainty. US Treasury yields have climbed amid persistent inflation concerns, rising government borrowing needs and expectations that interest rates could remain high for longer. Higher US yields can make dollar-denominated assets more attractive to global investors. This can affect capital flows into emerging markets such as India and add pressure on the rupee.

A weaker rupee can make imported commodities, particularly crude oil, more expensive. If that feeds into domestic inflation, the RBI may have less room to ease monetary policy. The relationship is not automatic, but it is an important channel through which global bond markets can affect Indian yields.

Akhil Mittal, Senior Fund Manager-Fixed Income at Tata Asset Management, points to the combination of global and geopolitical pressures.

“Given the difficult macroeconomic scenario in the Western world, geopolitical issues, high energy prices, high inflation, and tightening monetary policies globally, bond yields have significantly gone up in the last 2 years. This means investors invested in bonds would have faced a fall in prices, which would have eroded part of the accruals that they gain. If yields continue their current trajectory, there could be a further fall in prices,” Mittal said.

Chirag Muni, Executive Director at Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, also highlights the effect of the recent rate hike on debt fund NAVs.

“In recent times , many central banks have been rising rates due inflationary pressures and RBI has also raised the repo rate by 25 bps, which has led to pressure on bond yields and 10-year government bond yield has consequently moved above 7%, creating near-term MTM pressure for debt mutual funds,” according to Muni.

The US bond market is an important part of this picture. On October 14, the latest daily US Treasury data available showed the five-year yield at around 5.00%, the 10-year yield at 5.21% and the 30-year yield at 5.56%. The 10-year yield had briefly moved above 5.3% amid hotter-than-expected inflation data. These levels reflect a global environment in which investors are demanding higher returns from government debt.

The rise in long-term US yields has attracted attention because yields at these levels have not been common in recent years. However, it is important not to assume that higher US yields will translate one-for-one into Indian yields. Domestic inflation, RBI policy, government borrowing and demand for Indian bonds also matter.

Which debt funds are most vulnerable?

Not all debt funds react to rising yields in the same way. The maturity profile of the underlying portfolio is one of the most important factors to examine.

Long-duration funds generally carry greater interest rate risk because they invest in bonds with longer maturities. Gilt funds can also be vulnerable, particularly when they hold government securities with long residual maturities. Although government securities carry sovereign credit risk characteristics that differ from corporate bonds, their market prices can still fluctuate sharply when yields change.

Medium-duration funds can also face pressure. Short-duration, ultra-short-duration, liquid and money market funds tend to be less sensitive because their portfolios have shorter maturities and lower duration.

Sandeep Yadav, Executive Director and Head of Fixed Income at DSP Mutual Fund, explains the difference.

“Long-duration funds, medium-duration funds and gilt funds are generally more susceptible to rising yields because they invest in longer-maturity securities. As a result, movements in yields can have a greater impact on their NAVs. In contrast, short-duration, ultra-short-duration, liquid and money market funds tend to experience lower volatility because of their shorter-maturity portfolios.”

Investors should not confuse lower interest rate sensitivity with an absence of risk. Shorter-duration funds can still face losses when yields rise. Funds holding corporate bonds also carry credit risk, which is the risk that an issuer may fail to meet its payment obligations or that its credit quality may deteriorate.

The investment horizon matters as much as the fund category. An investor who needs money in six months could be exposed to a loss if they hold a long-duration fund and are forced to redeem after a sharp rise in yields. Someone who can remain invested for several years may have more time for interest income to offset an initial fall in the NAV.

Muni says investors should match duration with their financial goals.

In the current environment, he says, short & medium duration funds appear better placed from a risk-adjusted perspective as their lower duration reduces the MTM impact if bond yields rise further. “On the other hand Long-duration funds, could face near-term volatility if the rate hike is followed by further upward pressure on bond yields. However, this does not mean investors should completely avoid long-duration funds. If inflationary pressures moderate, RBI will eventually moves towards rate cuts, long-duration bonds placed attractive because of their higher duration.”

The key takeaway is that investors should not judge a debt fund only by its recent returns. They should also examine its duration, the maturity of its holdings, credit quality and the date on which they expect to use the money.

Should existing investors stay invested or switch to shorter-duration funds?

A fall in NAV can make investors uncomfortable, particularly if they had chosen debt funds for stability. But selling immediately after a rise in yields may not always be the right response.

The decision should depend on when the money is needed, how much volatility the investor can tolerate and why the fund was chosen in the first place.

Investors who need their money soon may consider whether a shorter-duration fund is more appropriate for their needs. Those with a longer investment horizon may be able to remain invested and allow the interest income to gradually offset some of the price decline. This is not a guarantee of recovery, especially if yields continue to rise.

Sule cautions against making decisions based only on recent market movements. “Investors should avoid making portfolio decisions based solely on short-term market volatility. Selling after a sharp rise in yields can lock in mark-to-market losses, even as the higher yields available today may improve the income potential of debt portfolios going forward.”

He also suggests that investors who want to reduce interest rate sensitivity can direct fresh investments towards shorter-duration funds rather than immediately switching their entire existing portfolio. Before making a switch, investors should account for tax implications and any applicable exit load.

Yadav also advises investors to assess the tax treatment of their existing holdings. Investments made before March 2023 may have different tax implications from investments made later, depending on the fund and the applicable tax rules.

According to Yadav, for investments made before March 2023, we would advise investors to assess the tax benefits of their existing holdings before making any changes, as these benefits could outweigh the negative impact of recent market movements.

The tax treatment of debt mutual funds changed for investments made on or after April 1, 2023, and subsequent changes to capital gains taxation also need to be considered. Investors should verify the rules applicable to their particular investment before switching or redeeming.

Mittal believes investors should weigh their ability to withstand further volatility before making a decision.

Mittal believes that long-duration debt funds have taken the brunt of yield movement already, and we think that yields are currently discounting a fair part of the challenges. “So if one can live with a bit more of the uncertainty and volatility arising out of that, debt funds could prove to be an excellent option. However, if investors do not want any more uncertainty, they could shift to shorter-duration funds.”

The important point is to avoid an all-or-nothing decision. An investor who has a clear long-term allocation to debt does not necessarily need to abandon it because yields have risen. At the same time, someone who invested in a long-duration fund for a short-term goal may need to reassess whether the fund is suitable for that purpose.

Are higher bond yields an opportunity for fresh investors?

Higher yields can improve the income potential of a debt portfolio. But investors should not assume that a higher starting yield automatically translates into an attractive return over their intended holding period.

If yields rise further after an investment is made, bond prices can fall again. The interest income earned by the portfolio may not immediately compensate for that decline. Investors need to consider both the income they could earn and the possibility of further mark-to-market losses.

For those with short investment horizons, liquid, money market and short-duration funds may be worth evaluating. Their lower duration generally limits the impact of interest rate movements. However, investors should still examine portfolio quality, liquidity and expenses.

Those with longer horizons may consider whether some exposure to longer-duration funds is appropriate. If yields eventually decline, the prices of existing bonds could rise, adding capital gains to the interest income. But the timing of any change in the interest rate cycle is uncertain.

Yadav says investors should consider the opportunity in longer-maturity funds without making an excessive allocation. “Maintaining a measured allocation to longer-duration investments can therefore be sensible, particularly when yields are elevated. Higher yields provide a better starting point for future returns, while any subsequent moderation in yields could also support capital appreciation.”

For investors who are unsure about the direction of rates, spreading investments across maturities can help avoid relying on a single market forecast. This approach is known as a bond ladder. It involves allocating money across investments with different maturities so that some money becomes available for reinvestment at regular intervals.

Sule says such an approach can balance the need for flexibility with the potential benefit of a future fall in yields.

The underlying principle is to use shorter-maturity investments to retain flexibility as rates rise, while maintaining some longer-duration exposure to benefit when the rate cycle turns, according to Sule. “This approach can help balance reinvestment opportunities with the potential for capital appreciation, without relying on a single interest-rate forecast.”

Muni, meanwhile, says investors should choose funds based on their objectives rather than chasing higher yields. “Investors should not invest simply because yields have risen, the ideal approach to invest is based on theire investment horizon and the objective of the allocation.”

He adds that investors with longer horizons can consider target maturity funds, which aim to mature around a specified date and typically invest in securities aligned with that maturity profile. However, they are not risk-free. Their NAVs can fluctuate before maturity, and credit quality, the portfolio composition and the investor’s holding period still matter.

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What should debt fund investors do now?

The current bond market presents two competing possibilities. Yields could rise further if inflation remains elevated, the RBI continues tightening monetary policy or liquidity conditions become more restrictive. Alternatively, if inflation pressures ease and interest rates eventually decline, existing bonds could gain value.

Investors should therefore focus on five things before making a decision:

Check duration: Longer-duration funds are generally more sensitive to rising yields.

Match the investment horizon: Money needed soon should not be exposed to unnecessary interest rate volatility.

Look beyond recent NAV declines: Interest income can help offset price losses over time, but recovery is not guaranteed.

Assess credit quality: Higher yields may come with greater credit risk, especially in lower-rated corporate bonds.

Consider taxes and exit loads: Switching funds can have costs that affect the final return.

For debt fund investors, the recent rise in yields is a reminder that fixed-income investments are not free from market risk. But it is also a reminder that the same higher yields that hurt existing bond prices can improve the income available to investors entering the market today.

The decision is not simply whether to stay invested or exit. It is whether the fund’s duration, credit risk and expected return remain suitable for the purpose for which the money was invested.

Disclaimer: The views expressed by experts are their own and are for informational purposes only. This article is not investment advice. Debt mutual fund returns are subject to interest rate, credit and liquidity risks. Investors should assess their investment horizon, risk appetite and financial goals before investing. Past performance is not indicative of future returns.

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