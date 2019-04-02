Bonanza for SBI customers: Get benefits worth Rs 5,850 on gifting an add-on card!

Sharing is not only caring, but has now become more rewarding for the customers of the State Bank of India (SBI).

Sharing is not only caring, but has now become more rewarding for the customers of the State Bank of India (SBI). The largest PSU bank of India offers exclusive benefits worth Rs 5,850 on brands such as Apollo Pharmacy, Crocs, Gaana Plus, Joyalukkas, Pepperfry – which the existing cardholders may avail by extending the privileges of SBI Credit Card to their loved ones.

To avail the offer, you need to give a complimentary add-on SBI card to your spouse, children, sibling or parents before July 31, 2019. Two add-on cards can be issued against one Primary SBI Card Account to any two of family members who are above 18 years of age.

According to SBI Card, the application process for complimentary add-on card is very easy and the add-on cards are absolutely free of cost. However, the credit limit on add-on cards will be shared with the primary card and a single consolidated statement will be generated for all cards.

Similarly, a single shared credit limit will be set against the primary and add-on cards, while fuel surcharge waiver limit will also be shared with the primary card as well.

The add-on card can be used for international transactions, only if international usage is enabled on the primary card, as all the product-specific terms and conditions will remain the same for both primary and add-on cards.

Moreover, all communication for the add-on SBI credit cards, including the bill, will be sent to the primary cardholder.

The vouchers to avail the benefits are issued by Visa and are open to all cardholders, who are residents of India holding a valid and current SBI Credit Card and to whom a communication is sent, but are not applicable for the holders of SBI Corporate Card.

However, these vouchers are only valid for SBI Visa cardholders and a customer shall be eligible to receive these vouchers only if the add-on card has been successfully set up on his/her card account, for which the request was placed during the offer period, that is valid from the date on which the customer receives the offer communication till July 31, 2019.