BoB Financial, Snapdeal launch RuPay credit card: Know cashback, reward points and other benefits

After the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that the UPI (Unified Payment Interface) payments may be linked with RuPay credit cards, banks and financial institutions are in a spree to launch RuPay cards.

According to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data, in May 2022, the number of UPI transactions were over 5,955.20 million and the total amount of transactions was Rs 10,41,506 crore.

With the expectations of a steep hike in UPI transactions during the upcoming festive season, to take an advantage of the UPI craze, Bank of Baroda-owned BoB Financial and Snapdeal have announced the launch of Snapdeal BoB JCB RuPay Credit Card in partnership with NPCI and JCB International Co. Ltd.

While Snapdeal is a renowned e-commerce company in India having an exclusive focus on the value segment, JCB is a Japan-based major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer.

Through the extensive JCB global network, the subscribers may also use the card at the outlets of international merchants and ATMs.

Features of the Snapdeal BoB JCB RuPay Credit Card:

Keeping in mind the purchase behaviour of shopping enthusiasts, the card is designed to offer a host of attractive benefits and rewards.

Cashbacks

On using the card on the Snapdeal app and website, the users of the co-branded card will get 20 reward points on every Rs 100 spent as a part of 5 per cent unlimited cashback offer. The users will also get a shopping opportunity of up to Rs 500 on Snapdeal by activating the credit card within 30 days of issuance of the card.

Reward Points

Online, grocery and departmental store spends of Rs 100 each, the users of the co-branded card will get 10 reward points, while the reward points will be 4 for every Rs 100 spent on purchases in all other categories.

Apart from this, some other benefits offered are free Add-On cards for family members, 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver, pre and post purchase easy EMI options and periodic offers across merchants.