BJP MP asks PM Modi: Any plan to increase minimum Central Government pension? PMO replies

Central Government Pension News: The amount of minimum pension/family pension given by the Central Government is Rs 9000 per month and there is no proposal under consideration to increase it, according to a written reply to a query submitted by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Lok Sabha.

The query was posted by Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP representing Bangalore South constituency. Surya had asked: “Will the Prime Minister be pleased to state whether the Government is considering to increase the minimum pension taking into account the changing prices over the years and if so, the details thereof.”

Replying to the query, Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the PMO, said, “The amount of minimum pension/ family pension under the Central Government is rupees 9000 per month. There is no proposal to increase the amount of minimum pension/ family pension.”

Dr Singh further said Central Government pensioners and family pensioners are entitled to dearness relief based on changes in prices from time to time.

The PMO also shared the department-wise details of the total number of pensioners/family pensioners and the expenditure incurred by the Government on their pension in the year 2022-23.

As per the data, there are over 78 lakh civil pensioners and over 36 lakh civil family pensioners. The Government spent Rs 40,811 crore for the payment of pensions to these pensioners in 2022-23.

Source: Lok Sabha/PMO’s Reply dated August 2, 2023.

The maximum number of pensioners are from defence and the government spent over Rs 1.25 lakh crore on them in 2022-23. For railways, telecom and postal pensioners, the government spent Rs 12,448 crore, Rs 55,034 crore and Rs 8214 crore respectively in 2022-23. The total pension spend of the Central Government in 2022-23 was over Rs 2.41 lakh crore.

