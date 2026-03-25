8th Pay Commission News: The government has shared a key update on the timeline of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), giving clarity on when its recommendations on salaries, allowances and pensions may come.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Finance confirmed that the 8th Pay Commission will submit its report within a defined time frame, while also clarifying the current status and what lies ahead for central government employees and pensioners.

Govt clarifies status, timeline in Parliament

Responding to an unstarred question (No. 4851) on March 23, 2026, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary addressed multiple queries related to the constitution, scope and timeline of the 8th CPC.

On the status of appointments and constitution of the panel, the minister said: “The government has notified Resolution dated 03.11.2025 for constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), along with appointment of the Chairperson and Members…”

This confirms that the commission has already been formally set up, with its leadership in place.

Key work areas: Salary, allowances, pension

The government also reiterated the broad mandate of the 8th CPC. As per the reply, the pay panel “will make its recommendations on various issues viz. Pay, Allowances, Pension, etc. of the Central Government employees.”

This means the commission will review and recommend changes across all major components of compensation, including basic pay, dearness allowance structure, pensions and related benefits.

Big takeaway: 18-month deadline for report

One of the key updates is on the timeline for submission of the report. The minister reiterated the earlier announcement that the panel will submit its report “within 18 months of its constitution”.

This effectively sets the outer deadline for when employees can expect the recommendations to be finalised.

What about implementation timeline?

While the government has not given a fixed implementation roadmap, the timeline of 18 months indicates when the report may be ready. Typically, after submission, the government reviews and then decides on implementation.

On fiscal implications, the government clarified that no estimates have been finalised yet: “The fiscal impact of the recommendations of 8th CPC will be known, once the recommendations are made by the 8th CPC and are accepted by the Government.”

Questionnaire deadline extended to March 31

In a parallel development, the government has extended the deadline for submitting responses to the 18-point questionnaire issued by the 8th Pay Commission. The new deadline is March 31, 2026, as the earlier timeline ended on March 16.

All responses must be submitted through the official MyGov portal. Submissions via email, post or PDF formats are not being accepted.

The government has invited inputs from all stakeholders, including central government employees, pensioners, associations and unions. This feedback is expected to play a role in shaping the commission’s final recommendations.

Background: What is happening with the 8th Pay Commission?

The 8th Pay Commission is headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai and has been tasked with reviewing the pay structure of central government employees and pensioners. As per current expectations, the revised pay scales are likely to be implemented from January 1, 2026, though the final decision will depend on when the report is submitted and accepted.

Key demands from unions

Employee unions and associations have already put forward several major demands, which are likely to influence the commission’s framework:

Fitment factor: Demand for 3.0 to 3.25, which could significantly raise salaries

Minimum pay: Around Rs 57,000, with some estimates suggesting up to 66% increase in basic pay

Pension reforms: Demand to scrap NPS and restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS)

Career growth: At least 5 promotions over a 30-year career to reduce stagnation

Increment changes: Increase annual increment to 6–7% from current 3%

DA merger: Merge 50% DA with basic pay/pension

Allowances & leave: Higher risk allowances, more leave encashment and 28 days leave for family rituals

Family unit revision: Increase family unit size from 3 to 5 for pay calculations

These demands, if accepted even partially, could have a significant impact on salaries and pensions of lakhs of employees and retirees.

Disclaimer:

The 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations, including any changes to salary, allowances or pension, will be finalised only after the panel submits its report and the government takes a decision on implementation. The details mentioned are based on official statements and ongoing developments, and may change as the process evolves.