Big relief for those availing LTC Special cash package scheme – Check details

Payment for the purchases should have been made from the date of issue of the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme Order till March 31, 2021.

Deadline for submission of bills or claims for benefits under the LTC Special Cash package scheme has yet again been extended. The Central Government has issued clarifications on July 6, 2021, for settlement of bills pertaining to LTC Special cash package scheme beyond 31.05.2021.

Earlier, in May 2021, the government had clarified that submission of bills or claims with regard to the LTC Scheme may be settled by Ministries or Departments not later than May 31, 2021.

However, as per the government, representations were received to extend the date for settlement of bills or claims beyond 31.05.2021 in view of the situation existing due to COVID-19 and difficulties being faced in settling the bills or claims.

Therefore, it has been decided that Ministries or Departments may consider the settlement of those claims or purchases made on or before 31.03.2021 beyond the due date i.e 31.05.2021.

However, the payment for the purchases should have been made from the date of issue of the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme Order dated October 12, 2020, till March 31, 2021. The purchase should carry a GST of 12% and above and payment should have been made to digital mode. The reimbursement is based on the production of invoices with details of GST. While availing the offer, multiple bills are accepted.

On October 12, 2020, the government had introduced the Special Package equivalent in lieu of Leave Travel Concession Fare for Central Government Employees during the Block 2018-21. The LTC cash voucher scheme circular dated 12.10.2020 provides for advance to Government employees in lieu of LTC fare and Leave encashment.