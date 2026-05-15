The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has relaxed annuity exit rules, allowing subscribers of the National Pension System (NPS) to surrender annuity policies in certain special situations. This means your annuity may no longer be completely locked for life in cases such as critical illness or where an older annuity policy already includes a surrender option. The move gives NPS subscribers more flexibility to access funds during unforeseen circumstances.

In news items, always try to come to the point straightaway, so that readers understand the importance of the news.

NPS annuity surrender rules relaxed: PFRDA allows exit in critical illness cases

PFRDA, in a circular issued on May 14, said it has relaxed the rules on surrender of annuity policies bought under the NPS. According to the revised norms, now some of the NPS subscribers will be allowed to surrender their annuity policies in some cases, especially in case of critical illness.

PFRDA said in the circular that it “has received representations citing hardship faced by annuitants on account of such restriction, specifically in cases wherein the annuities issued prior to issuance of referred circular provided explicit surrender clause in specific circumstances.”

There were also requests to permit surrender in the event of critical illness of the annuitant or a family member. As a result of the review, the regulator decided to ease restrictions on surrenders in some cases in the interest of subscribers.

What was the earlier rule?

PFRDA in October 2024 strengthened the annuity rules by stating that annuity policies cannot be surrendered or cancelled after purchase, except during the “free look cancellation period”. The main reason for this restriction was to ensure long-term retirement income security for NPS subscribers.

Under that rule, if an annuity policy was cancelled during the free look period, the proceeds had to be used to purchase another annuity from the same or other Annuity Service Provider (ASP).

In which cases is annuity surrender now allowed?

The circular states that the following circumstances will now allow for the surrender of annuity policies:

1. Critical illness cases: If the subscriber or any member of their family suffers from a critical illness, the annuity can be surrendered. However, such a request is subject to assessment and approval by the Annuity Service Provider (ASP) as per its internal policy and process.

2. Older annuity policies with a surrender clause: You may also surrender annuity policies issued prior to October 24, 2024, if the original policy document specifically stipulates a surrender provision.

What procedure will ASPs adhere to?

PFRDA additionally established a straightforward process for addressing the surrender requests. The ASP must provide the annuitant with the final surrender amount in writing, including all applicable charges and taxes, before processing a surrender request.

The surrender can only be processed after the subscriber has given their written consent to the final payout amount. Once authorised, the surrender value will be paid directly to the subscriber’s bank account. Further, the ASP has to inform the appropriate CRA within seven working days and also report all such cases to PFRDA in its monthly cancellation reports.

Why are the new annuity exit rules important for NPS subscribers?

This step offers more flexibility to NPS retirees and annuitants experiencing medical emergencies or unusual financial distress. In the past, annuity products were more or less irreversible after purchase, and subscribers had limited access to their retirement corpus even for critical emergencies. In the latest clarification, PFRDA made an effort to balance the retirement income security with immediate financial needs triggered by health-related emergencies.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on the latest PFRDA circulars and publicly available information. Readers are advised to consult their Annuity Service Provider (ASP), financial advisor, or official PFRDA guidelines before making any financial or retirement-related decisions.