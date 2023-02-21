Bhumika Group to invest Rs 350 cr in Phase II of Urban Square Mall in Udaipur

The Bhumika Group, a leading real estate developer in Rajasthan, plans to launch the second phase of its commercial project, Urban Square Mall, in Udaipur soon.

The second phase will feature a range of retail shops with three more anchor tenants — a food court, restaurants and an entertainment zone, offices, a 5-star hotel with 200 keys, and ample parking space both in the basement as well as a multilevel car park. The development will be spread across 14 floors, including two basements and the lower and upper ground floors. The project is estimated to cost Rs 350 crore and has a built-up area of 8.54 lakh sq ft. It will offer a high-quality lifestyle experience to tourists, travelers, and residents of Udaipur.

The inventory type of Bhumika’s Urban Square Mall Phase 2 features a Haat Bazaar on the lower ground floor, retail spaces on the upper ground floor and first floor, a food court on the second floor, offices for multinational companies and large corporations in the IT industry, and a standalone 5-star hotel building with 200 rooms.

Commenting on the same, Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director of Bhumika Group, said, “Urban Square Mall is a symbol of our commitment to elevating the shopping experience in Udaipur. As a popular tourist destination, the mall provides immense growth potential for retailers and tenants. We launched the first phase of the Urban Square Mall at a grand opening in November 2022 last year. It has emerged as one of the most popular shopping and leisure destinations.”

The Urban Square project is a mixed-use development spanning over 7 acres and includes phases I and II. Urban Square Mall phase I has set its doors open to shoppers and has already leased out close to 95% of its space to over 80 lifestyle brands from India and abroad. Brands such as Shopper’s Stop, Lifestyle, Crossword, Ninis Kitchen, Hydrama, Ghoomar, Forest Essentials, Meena Bazaar, Himalaya Opticals, Chicago Pizza, Parcos and Looks will establish their presence in Udaipur for the first time. The mall also offers entertainment options such as Go Carting and Smaash for the first time in Udaipur.

Once complete, Urban Square Mall will become a prominent retail destination in Rajasthan, just 25 km from the famous Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara. The Bhumika Group is confident that the mall will provide an unparalleled shopping experience to tourists and locals alike.