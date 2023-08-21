Bhumika Group to develop Rs 600-cr high street project on Mathura Road

The Bhumika Group, Rajasthan’s largest mall developer, is set to launch its latest high street commercial project on the Mathura Road, New Delhi. The project will be known for its innovative design, impressive scale, and open spaces, bringing luxury retail along with a one-of-a-kind F&B experience.



According to the company, spanning an expansive 5 acres of prime land, the high street project is strategically positioned with approximately 2 acres of frontage along the Mathura Road, ensuring maximum visibility and accessibility.

“We are proud to introduce this exceptional high street project to New Delhi. We have always focused on delivering projects that blend the joy of shopping with community-centric spaces. The development will be carried out in a single phase, with an estimated construction timeline of 4 years. The total project cost is estimated at Rs 600 crore, and we project the total sales realization for this project to be Rs 1000 crore,” said Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director of Bhumika Group.

Also Read: Gold loans at less than 9% – Know pros and cons before borrowing!

Funding for this project will be a combination of pre-sales, internal cash flows, and institutional investments, reflecting the Bhumika Group’s financial stability and industry credibility.

The Bhumika Group’s stellar track record is further exemplified by their design-centric approach. Their recent project, the Urban Square Mall in Udaipur, has achieved 100% occupancy with many leading brands such as Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Pantaloon, Reliance, Rare Rabbit, Levi’s, Looks Salon, Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, Chicago Pizza, among many others.

Phase 1 of the mall has over 85 brands from India and abroad, which are already operational. The second phase of the mall will also be launched soon. The Urban Square Mall is claimed to have redefined the shopping experience in Rajasthan.