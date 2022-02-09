Bharti AXA Life launches Guaranteed Wealth Pro – Check details

The plan offers liquidity in the form of tax-free income from the second year onwards with its early income variants. This could help secure the policyholder’s family by guaranteeing the elimination of uncertainty of future income streams.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance has launched their Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Wealth Pro plan – a comprehensive product that will provide life insurance coverage along with a competitive and efficient savings avenue.

The company says, people increasingly seek financial products that offer guaranteed returns on investments, along with liquidity. This Wealth Pro is designed to help save for future milestones or needs across various life-stages such as planning for retirement or early retirement, children’s higher education, a luxurious holiday or safeguarding ones’ financial independence by securing a supplementary income that allows one to pursue their passion without a worry.

The plan offers two pay-out structures – ‘Endowment’ and ‘Income’, wherein policyholders can receive pay-outs based on their requirements and financial goals.

The ‘Endowment’ option to receive pay-outs under the product as lump sum enable planning for future milestones and life goals

‘Income’ option offers a choice between short-term, long-term income and lifelong income with two early income variants as well.

In addition to the built-in cover, the plan enables customers to opt for additional rider(s) which can be taken along with the policy. The riders available with the product are Term Rider, Hospi Cash Rider, Accidental Death Benefit Rider and Premium Waiver Rider. One can also choose a premium payment term or policy term based on their needs and preferences.

Furthermore, the company claims in the unfortunate case of death of the Life Insured during the Policy Term, provided the policy is in force and all due premiums till the date of death have been paid, the nominee will be entitled to a death benefit under all the plan options.

Parag Raja, MD and CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance says, “The Guaranteed Wealth Pro plan assures financial returns for risk-averse individuals and helps them meet their life goals while ensuring security for their families in case of uncertainties. With the evolving landscape, we remain committed to enriching customer experience and adding value through our offerings.”

Benefits of the Guaranteed Wealth Pro plan;

– Assured income that allows the policyholder and family to fulfil financial and life goals

– Flexible premium payment and policy term options

– Add-ons (riders) offering a comprehensive safety net