Beware! 6 credit card charges you may not know about

Credit cards are considered both as a boon and a curse in this millennial era. Having a credit card can prove to be financially helpful. However, if it is not used wisely, it can rake up debt along with additional charges that can affect your financial portfolio. Credit card activities such as repayment of credit form a significant part of one’s credit score and help an individual build his/her CIBIL score. CIBIL score helps in getting bank loans and bigger credit with ease. However, what most people ignore is that credit cards do not come for free. There are hidden charges on your credit card that banks generally do not mention. Experts suggest these little-known charges need to be understood to avoid penalties, excess payment charges, and heavy interest rates later.

Find out some of the different charges that are applicable to your credit card: