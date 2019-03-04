Beware! 6 credit card charges you may not know about

By: | Updated: March 4, 2019 11:40 AM

There are hidden charges on your credit card that banks generally do not mention. Experts suggest these little-known charges need to be understood to avoid penalties, excess payment charges, and heavy interest rates later.

credit card, late payment charges, LPC, credit card apply, credit card status, credit card charges, credit card SBI, credit card payment, how to use credit card, citi bank, sbi credit card, state bank of india, credit score,Credit card activities such as repayment of credit form a significant part of one’s credit score and help an individual build his/her CIBIL score.

Credit cards are considered both as a boon and a curse in this millennial era. Having a credit card can prove to be financially helpful. However, if it is not used wisely, it can rake up debt along with additional charges that can affect your financial portfolio. Credit card activities such as repayment of credit form a significant part of one’s credit score and help an individual build his/her CIBIL score. CIBIL score helps in getting bank loans and bigger credit with ease. However, what most people ignore is that credit cards do not come for free. There are hidden charges on your credit card that banks generally do not mention. Experts suggest these little-known charges need to be understood to avoid penalties, excess payment charges, and heavy interest rates later.

Find out some of the different charges that are applicable to your credit card:

  1. Annual Maintenance Charge: Credit cards come with a joining fee and annual maintenance fee. However, if you are offered a credit card for free, the bank waives off the joining fee and the annual charge for a certain period of time. Nowadays most banks waive off the joining fee only for the first year and introduce it from the second year. Some banks also waive off these charges, on spends up to a threshold specified in advance.
  2. Interest Charge: Normally banks charge on the due amount an interest rate of 3-4 per cent per month, and generally the annual interest rate ranges from 36 to 48 per cent, which is quite high. Credit cards offer an interest-free period of 45-50 days to pay for all spends. If not paid within that time, the interest rate is charged. After passing of the interest-free period, banks levy an interest charge to be borne by the cardholder if the full payment is not made on time.
  3. ATM Withdrawal Charges: Though cardholders have the option of withdrawing money from the ATMs using the credit card, such transactions come with additional charges. Around 2.5 per cent of the cash withdrawn is charged as ATM withdrawal fees. Immediate interest on the cash is also added from the date of withdrawal and ranges from 36 to 48 per cent per year. Hence, experts suggest cash from ATMs using a credit card should be opted for only in case of emergencies.
  4. Late Payment Charges: Bank levy additional late payment charges, in case an individual does not pay the minimum due amount in time. Post the due date when a payment is made, these charges are applicable. These charges, however, are a flat fee and are not linked to the interest charged. With late payment charges, the card holder’s credit score also gets affected, hence try to avoid it at all cost.
  5. GST: As per the prevailing GST rates, all credit card transactions are subject to GST. Service Tax on credit card-related services was levied at 15 percent before GST was implemented. Now, after GST, the same has been increased by 3 per cent and stands at 18 per cent.
  6. Overdraft Charges: Overdraft charges are applied when a credit card holder exceeds their monthly credit limit, applicable on the credit card.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Beware! 6 credit card charges you may not know about
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition