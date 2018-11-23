Best tax-saving FDs in November 2018: SBI Vs ICICI Vs HDFC Bank Vs Kotak Vs Axis; Interest rates compared

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 10:58 AM

Instead of regular FDs, you should go for Tax Saving Fixed Deposits as apart from giving decent returns, they will also help you save tax.

fixed deposits, FDs, fixed deposit rates, tax saving fixed deposit, tax saver fixed deposit, tax saving fixed deposit sbi, section 80C deduction, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis BankTax-saver fixed deposits are good, but may not prove to be an ideal investment avenue due to the inability of their post-tax returns to beat inflation costs over the long term of 5 years and above.

With the rising interest rates, fixed deposits (FDs) have again become the flavour of the season. However, if you are looking to invest your money for the medium to long term, then instead of regular FDs, you should go for Tax Saving Fixed Deposits as apart from giving decent returns, they will also help you save tax.

Tax Saving Fixed Deposits, in fact, provide investors tax deduction on the investment amount up to Rs 1.5 lakh a year, under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. However, you need to remember that unlike regular fixed deposits, pre-mature withdrawal facility is not available on such deposits, before the completion of the lock-in period of 5 years. You also can’t avail a loan against these tax-saving deposits.

You also need to remember that the interest earned from the tax-saving or tax-saver FDs is not tax-free. “Such interest amount is added to the investor’s annual income, under the head ‘Income from other sources’ and is taxed according to the corresponding tax slab. Tax-saver FDs can be held either solely or jointly. In case the deposit has been held jointly, the tax benefit is entitled only to the first/primary holder. However, the investor can choose a nominee who can withdraw the fixed deposit, pre or post maturity, in case of his/her demise,” says Naveen Kukreja, CEO & Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com.

Even though deposits up to Rs 1 lakh are covered under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Sorporation (DICGC) scheme, tax-saver fixed deposits may not prove to be an ideal investment avenue due to the inability of their post-tax returns to beat inflation costs over the long term of 5 years and above.

“Therefore, instead of traditional tax-saver FDs, consider investing in ELSS (Equity Linked Saving Scheme). ELSS is diversified equity mutual fund that invests majorly in equity and equity-related securities. Not only does ELSS have the lowest lock-in period of 3 years, it has also consistently outperformed its peers such as PPF (currently 8% p.a return for the quarter October to December 2018) or NSC (currently 7.6% p.a. return) in the long run, by providing inflation-beating returns (currently around 10%-16% for 3-year period and 16%-21% for 5-year period),” informs Kukreja.

Whatever be the case, for those looking to invest in tax-saver fixed deposits, here are the latest rates of some of such FDs, including those of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank, among others:

Thus, while tax-saver FDs may be a good bet for investment, you should also keep your long-term requirements in mind.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Best tax-saving FDs in November 2018: SBI Vs ICICI Vs HDFC Bank Vs Kotak Vs Axis; Interest rates compared
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition