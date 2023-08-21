Best-performing Small Cap Funds in 3 years (August 2023): 10 schemes with 39% to 49% SIP returns

Best-performing Small Cap Mutual Funds in 3 years (till August 19, 2023): Small-cap funds have been multiplying investors’ wealth faster than other mutual fund categories in the last 3-5 years. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows that direct plans of as many as 10 small-cap funds have given over 39% annualised returns in 3 years. The regular plans of these schemes have also given over 37% annualised returns in 3 years.

Following is the list of 10 best-performing small-cap mutual fund plans in 3 years, as per AMFi website data tracked till August 18, 2023.

Before reading further, investors should note that this exercise is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to recommend any of the funds mentioned below for investment. Investing in mutual funds on the basis of past performance alone can lead to losses (read here why). Therefore, it is recommended to consult your financial advisor before investing.

10 best-performing small-cap funds in 3 years

Quant Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given 49.08% returns while the regular plan has given 46.85% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 34.76% returns in 3 years.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given 44.35% returns while the regular plan has given 43.09% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 34.76% returns in 3 years.

HSBC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Small Cap Fund has given 42.48% returns while the regular plan has given 40.79% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 34.76% returns in 3 years.

HDFC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Small Cap Fund has given 41.15% returns while the regular plan has given 39.79% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given 35.12% returns in 3 years.

Tata Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Small Cap Fund has given 40.57% returns while the regular plan has given 38.05% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 34.76% returns in 3 years.

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund has given 40.11% returns while the regular plan has given 38.93% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 34.76% returns in 3 years.

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has given 40.11% returns while the regular plan has given 37.83% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 34.76% returns in 3 years.

Kotak Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Small Cap Fund has given 39.24% returns while the regular plan has given 37.32% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 34.76% returns in 3 years.

ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund has given 39.74% returns while the regular plan has given 37.88% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 34.76% returns in 3 years.

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Small Cap Fund has given 39.47% returns while the regular plan has given 37.21% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 34.76% returns in 3 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of 18th August 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.