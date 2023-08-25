Best-performing Multi Cap Mutual Funds in 3 years (August 2023): 7 schemes with 24% to 35% SIP returns

Best-performing Multi Cap Funds in 3 years (till August 22, 2023): Direct and regular plans of several multi-cap funds have given over 23% annualised returns in 3 years. Four of such funds have also managed to beat their respective benchmark indices in this duration.

Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on August 25 shows that direct plans of as many as 7 Multi Cap Funds have given over 24% annualised returns in 3 years. The regular plans of these schemes have also given over 23% annualised returns in this duration.

The following is a list of 7 top-performing multi-cap funds in 3 years. Before reading further, please note this exercise is for informational purposes only and is not intended to recommend any of the funds mentioned in this story for investing.

Top performing Multi Cap Mutual Funds in 3 years

Nippon India Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Multi Cap Fund has given 35.93% returns while the regular plan has given 34.99% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given 26.34% returns in 3 years.

Quant Active Fund

The direct plan of Quant Active Fund has given 32.17% returns while the regular plan has given 30.05% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given 26.34% returns in 3 years.

Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund has given 31.13% returns while the regular plan has given 28.34% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given 26.34% returns in 3 years.

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund has given 26.28% returns while the regular plan has given 24.97% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given 26.34% returns in 3 years.

ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund has given 26.39% returns while the regular plan has given 25.26% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given 26.34% returns in 3 years.

Invesco India Multicap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Multicap Fund has given 24.98% returns while the regular plan has given 23.31% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given 26.34% returns in 3 years.

Sundaram Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Sundaram Multi Cap Fund has given 24.76% returns while the regular plan has given 23.29% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index, which has given 26.34% returns in 3 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of 24th August 2023. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.