Best-performing Flexi Cap Funds in 3 years (August 2023): 10 schemes with 23% to 35% SIP returns

Best-performing Flexi Cap Mutual Funds in 3 years (till August 21, 2023): Direct and regular plans of several flexi cap funds have given over 20% annualised returns in 3 years. However, not all of them have been able to beat their respective benchmark indices.

Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing shows direct plans of as many as 10 flexi cap funds have given over 23% annualised returns in 3 years. The regular plans of these schemes have also given over 21% annualised returns in this duration.

Following is the list of 10 best-performing flexi-cap mutual fund plans in 3 years, as per AMFi website data tracked till August 21, 2023.

10 best-performing flexi-cap funds in 3 years

Quant Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Flexi Cap Fund has given 35.23% returns while the regular plan has given 34.16% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.71% returns in 3 years.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has given 30.43% returns while the regular plan has given 29.61% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.71% returns in 3 years.

Also Read: Best-performing Small Cap Funds in 3 years (August 2023): 10 schemes with 39% to 49% SIP returns

Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund has given 24.13% returns while the regular plan has given 22.02% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.71% returns in 3 years.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has given 23.67% returns while the regular plan has given 22.48% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.71% returns in 3 years.

Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund has given 28.29% returns while the regular plan has given 26.24% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.93% returns in 3 years.

Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund has given 27.65% returns while the regular plan has given 26.70% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.71% returns in 3 years.

JM Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of JM Flexicap Fund has given 28.53% returns while the regular plan has given 27.47% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.93% returns in 3 years.

Also Read: Top-performing Mid Cap mutual funds in 3 years (August 2023): 12 schemes with over 30% SIP returns

Union Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Union Flexi Cap Fund has given 23.53% returns while the regular plan has given 22.29% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.93% returns in 3 years.

PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund has given 23.86% returns while the regular plan has given 21.68% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.71% returns in 3 years.

Navi Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Navi Flexi Cap Fund has given 23.80% returns while the regular plan has given 21.40% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 22.71% returns in 3 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of 21st August 2023. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.