Equity investors often look for one thing first — consistent long-term returns. Over the past decade, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund – Direct Plan – Growth has built a strong performance record across market cycles. From 3-year to 10-year horizons, the fund has delivered returns ahead of both its benchmark and category average.

However, while the numbers look impressive, investors must remember one important rule of investing: past returns do not guarantee future returns. Equity funds, especially those classified as “Very High Risk”, require careful evaluation beyond just performance figures.

Return Comparison: 3, 5 and 10 Years

Period Fund Return Benchmark (Nifty 500 TRI) Category Average 3 Years 20.89% 17% 18% 5 Years 18.46% 14% 15% 10 Years 19.24% 16% 15.99%

(Data: Value Research, Fact Sheet)

The fund has outperformed both the benchmark and category average across all three long-term periods.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: Lump sum & SIP investment performance

Lump sum investment:

3 Years: Rs 1 lakh grew to Rs 1,76,694

5 Years: Rs 1 lakh grew to Rs 2,33,242

10 Years: Rs 1 lakh grew to Rs 5,80,877

SIP investment:

3-Year SIP Return: 13.73%

Rs 10,000 monthly SIP (Rs 3.6 lakh invested) → Rs 4,40,121

5-Year SIP Return: 16.18%

Rs 10,000 monthly SIP (Rs 6 lakh invested) → Rs 8,95,398

10-Year SIP Return: 19.20%

Rs 10,000 monthly SIP (Rs 12 lakh invested) → Rs 32,83,346

The 10-year SIP numbers, in particular, show how disciplined investing over a long period can create substantial wealth.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: Basic details

Fund House: PPFAS Mutual Fund

Launch Date: 24 May 2013

Return Since Launch: 19.10% CAGR

Benchmark: NIFTY 500 TRI

Fund Type: Open-ended

Assets Under Management: Rs 1,33,970 crore (as on 31 Jan 2026)

Expense Ratio: 0.63%

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund risk metrics

Standard Deviation: 8.29%

Sharpe Ratio: 1.68

Sortino Ratio: 2.59

Beta: 0.59

Alpha: 8.07

A Sharpe ratio above 1 and positive alpha indicate that the fund has historically generated returns better than the benchmark after adjusting for risk. A beta below 1 suggests relatively lower volatility compared to the broader market.

Fund’s sector allocation

The portfolio is diversified but has higher exposure to:

Financials – 26.13%

Technology – 19.55%

Consumer Discretionary – 9.70%

Energy & Utilities – 6.20%

Consumer Staples – 5.78%

Exposure to Industrials and Real Estate remains minimal.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: Top holdings

HDFC Bank – 8.04%

Power Grid Corporation – 6.00%

Coal India – 5.26%

ITC – 5.05%

ICICI Bank – 4.99%

The top holdings indicate a tilt towards large-cap, fundamentally strong companies, particularly in the financial and energy sectors.

What should investors keep in mind?

The fund’s long-term track record is strong, and it has consistently beaten its benchmark. However:

It is classified as Very High Risk.

Equity markets can be volatile in the short term.

Past performance does not ensure similar returns in the future.

Investors should evaluate their own risk appetite, investment horizon and asset allocation before selecting any fund. Returns alone should not be the sole deciding factor. Consistency, portfolio strategy, expense ratio and risk-adjusted performance also matter.

For long-term investors who can stay invested through market ups and downs, this fund has demonstrated strong historical wealth creation. But as always, disciplined investing and proper diversification remain key.

Disclaimer: The above content is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.