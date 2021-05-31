Bellandur: A promising residential real estate destination in Bangalore

The IT boom that acted as a catalyst for Bellandur’s development is responsible for the thousands of jobs being created in this micro market.

Bangalore, India’s Silicon Valley and one of the fastest growing cities in the country, continues to attract people from all over the world. The IT boom transitioned its identity from a slow paced metro into a buzzing cosmopolitan city, whose broad ecosystem of innovation continues to offer tremendous opportunities for future growth. Home to a whopping bunch of wealth generators, entrepreneurs and nouveau riche individuals, hotspot for IT and the startup ecosystem, the city has ample opportunities for professionals and entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas. Another striking feature of this city is the prevalent reasonable pricing of luxury homes. The Garden City’s demography has proven to be favorable for the real estate market with buyers making a beeline to the city and purchasing homes designed to match their lifestyle.

In this hi-tech city, Bellandur is one of the most prominent areas and an important transit point between eastern and southern Bengaluru. Among the fastest-growing regions in the city, Bellandur has witnessed promising growth in this real estate market. Over the years, this locality has seen demand from homebuyers and high preference from developers owing to its abundant green cover. While it is known for high-end residential projects, demand for affordable housing too has increased in this area. Once a predominantly rural zone, the IT boom from the 1990s and after has transformed the locality fundamentally, which is now famous for its booming residential sector owing to the presence of multiple SEZs and corporate offices.

Let us look at a few major factors that explain why Bellandur is one of the most-preferred residential destinations in Bangalore.

A great place for your work life

What adds great value to Bellandur is the fact that it is close to MNCs and IT/ITES hubs of Electronic city and Whitefield that are home to several top-notch global tech and R&D companies. The value of these companies run into billions of dollars and consequently, Bellandur’s real estate profile is prestigious. Bellandur and its neighbouring areas are usually inhabited by employees of these companies because the commute is easy and convenient. The property market has witnessed considerable development in both commercial and residential spaces.

Vibrant social life and infrastructure

Whether you want to chill at everyday food joints or dine-in at expensive eateries, Bellandur has it all. From bustling pubs to coffee shops and eateries, there’s something for everybody. You can also find sports arenas and parks easily around the area. Additionally, it’s absolutely convenient to stay here because you have several prominent schools, shopping malls, hospitals, colleges, and restaurants, all within easy reach. Bellandur makes sure that your daily needs and necessities are met with great ease. The upcoming Bangalore Metro project connecting KR Puram with Central Silkboard along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) will further boost the growth of the locality.

A top residential locale

Bellandur, located in southeast Bengaluru, is surrounded by HSR Layout to the west, Devarabeesanahalli to the east, Sarjapur Road to the south, and the Bellandur Lake to the north. When it comes to apartments in Bellandur, 2 and 3-BHK are the most preferred options, here. With a majority of homebuyers preferring these configurations in Bangalore, Bellandur scores high on their choice as a residential destination. Furthermore, its proximity to hi-tech localities like Sarjapur, Electronic city, Whitefield and Koramangala, which have thousands of employees, makes it even more popular as a residential hub.

Seamless connectivity

Bellandur is well connected to Electronic City, Marathahalli and Old Airport Road. It is a nodal point to reach Whitefield and the Silk Board, which lie at opposite ends of the area and has seamless connectivity to HSR Layout. BMTC bus services connect this place to all the other parts of the city via the outer ring road (ORR), which stretches from JP Nagar to Whitefield via Bellandur. The 8-lane Peripheral Ring Road will also ease traffic load in the entire area and connect it to the prominent hub like the international airport in the north. The growth of this location is because of its strategic placement on the map.

Increasing employment opportunities

The IT boom that acted as a catalyst for Bellandur’s development is responsible for the thousands of jobs being created in this micro market. The swelling job opportunities have led to thousands of young professionals migrating to this locality. Hence people have multiple reasons to invest in Bellandur. Firstly, owning a home here will help you live closer to your office. Secondly, for investment opportunity, Bellandur is the perfect locality because there will be no dearth of tenants here.

In conclusion, it can be said that Bellandur is a fast-growing and promising suburban area that’s ideal for millennials, families, students and professionals. Commercial and residential real estate development here has been somewhat concurrent, with each dependent on the other’s growth. The development of the ORR as an IT corridor contributed to Bellandur gaining importance as a residential catchment. The area boasts of people with high educational backgrounds with an affinity for high-end living and opulence. The favourable trend of property appreciation makes it a potentially lucrative investment opportunity. Given the expected arrival of more companies in the region in the near future, Bellandur would be a run-away residential powerhouse, going forward. If you plan to buy your dream home in the Silicon Valley of Bangalore, Bellandur is the place to be in.

(By Anjana Sastri, Director – Marketing, Sterling Developers)