Banned loan apps in India 2023: PayMe not on the list, says company

Banned loan apps in India 2023: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has reportedly blocked around 138 betting and 94 loan apps. Responding to the reports of banned loan apps, PayMe, an online lending app, today said it is not on the list of banned apps and it remains fully compliant with the Reserve Bank of India’s digital lending guidelines.

PayMe said in a statement that both its iOS and Android app, along with its website, are working completely fine.

“There has been some confusion surrounding PayMe India being blocked. The company would like to clarify that this is not true. A dubious app by the name of “paymeindia.en” on Apptoid has been blocked, as it was impersonating PayMe. The company assures its users that its app, website and services remain unaffected and continued to operate as normal. Our core focus has always been and will always be to provide high-quality, moderate-priced and transparent financial products which everyone in the society can avail,” said Mahesh Shukla, co-founder and CEO of PayMe.

“PayMe takes the protection of its users’ personal and financial information seriously and is committed to providing a safe and secure platform for its users. The company encourages users to be vigilant and only download the official PayMe app from the App Store or Google Play Store to avoid any potential risks,” he added.

Recently, PayMe launched a renewed brand outlook to bolster its primary commitment towards bringing in financial happiness to the masses. PayMe has re-designed the company’s logo, icon and brand colours to reach out to the larger market segment.

“PayMe has always been closely associated with some basic principles like transparency with no hidden charges, easy break-up, clear ratio interest, friendly services, instant loan disbursal processes, personalized care and overall being a partner for life,” said Shukla.