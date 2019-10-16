Banks look at steady income to give loans

Banks look at a confirmed employee, with a steady income as a potential borrower.

By Chaitali Dutta

Last year, my home loan was rejected by two banks as I changed my job a month before applying for the loan. Now I have moved to another city with a new job. How long should I wait to apply for a home loan this time?

—Pankaj Kumar

Banks would look at a confirmed employee, with a steady income as a potential borrower. Employment history is also important. One of the documents required for home loan application is the last three years of income proof by way of ITR. If all other criteria are met and you have credible qualifications and work experience, you will definitely be offered a loan for house purchase.

Two year ago I did not pay a disputed amount in my credit card. Now, I have applied for an education loan for my son’s higher education. The bank has rejected my loan application for that reason. What should I do and how can I resolve the issue?

—S Murugesh

A dispute needs to be resolved as soon as possible otherwise it will stay in your track record forever, negatively affecting your credit score. Also as time goes on, the interest on the dispute amount will go on increasing. You need to talk to the credit card company, give them your side of the story, in writing, with valid proof to back up your statements. Only when the issue is settled, your credit history will

be cleared.

My mother-in-law gave my wife some money as gift. Can I use that money to clear my home loan (the loan is in

my name)?

—R S Prasad

Yes, you may. But you need to show this amount as further gifted by your wife to you. In India for close relatives, there is no gift tax. However, if the amount is large, it may be a good idea to record the transaction by way of a gift deed.

I want to gift a car to my parents who stay in Lucknow. Can I take a car loan from a bank in Mumbai where I stay and buy the car in Lucknow?

—Vinod Joshi

Yes it is possible. However, buy the car in Lucknow, register it there in your father/mother’s name. For the loan part, you may be the co-borrower and can take responsibility to pay the EMI’s. Most of the private banks, having branches in both cities would be able to sanction such a loan.

