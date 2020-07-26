Bank of Maharashtra joins hands with Uniken for Omni-channel security

MahaSecure, secured by REL-ID, is a next generation secure digital banking app for all online banking needs.

In a bid to secure its Internet banking channels as also mobile, card, call centres and ATMs, among others, against cyber fraud, the state-owned Bank of Maharashtra has joined hands with Uniken, a pioneer in the field of digital security in India. The bank will use Uniken’s REL-ID technology for Omni-channel security.

The REL-ID technology by Uniken has been modelled for defence-in-depth functions that will help secure the bank’s mobile apps by protecting them against phishing, pharming and malware attacks.

“The launch of MahaSecure by Bank of Maharashtra and making it mandatory for all its customers who perform Internet banking activities clearly indicates its efforts towards ensuring data security and keeping cyber fraud at bay for their customers,” the bank said.

MahaSecure, secured by REL-ID, is a next generation secure digital banking app for all online banking needs. It provides the convenience, security and uniform experience across all devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets, through the apps medium to deliver services. ”

Commenting on the development, VD Kolhatkar, GM, Bank of Maharashtra, said, “The bank has had a rich tradition of strongly securing its Internet and mobile banking assets through the use of ‘best in class’ technology. Uniken’s REL-ID technology will help the bank further improve its security posture across all banking channels.”

Mobile and digital enterprises are constantly exploring options to be ahead of the competition by working closely with their customers, partners and employees. Enterprises are enabling seamless access to enterprise applications over the Internet and are often inhibited by security considerations of their applications and data.

Talking about the client’s needs and expectations, Bimal Gandhi, CEO, Uniken, said, “Bank of Maharashtra quickly recognized that customers are demanding a better and consistent experience across all the interaction channels with the bank and want amazing security. By adopting REL-ID they are protecting their customers, eliminating clunky SMS, OTPs and tokens, delivering world class transaction capability and reducing fraud dramatically with one simple invisible solution that makes customers happy. I’m thrilled to welcome them aboard the platform.”