scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Bank of Baroda reduces home loan rate by 40 bps to 8.5 per cent until Mar 31st

This is one of the lowest and most competitive interest rates in the industry, the bank claimed.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Bank of Baroda, Bank of Baroda home loans, Bank of Baroda news, Bank of Baroda loan news, Bank of Baroda home loan rate
Further, the bank also reduced its MSME loan interest rates starting at 8.40 per cent.

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Sunday slashed its home loan interest rates by 40 basis points (bps) to 8.5 per cent to beat the competition.

Further, the bank also reduced its MSME loan interest rates starting at 8.40 per cent.

Also Read

Both offers are with effect from March 5, 2023, and are valid for a limited period till March 31, 2023, BoB said in a statement.

Also Read

This is one of the lowest and most competitive interest rates in the industry, the bank claimed.

Also Read

In addition to reducing its interest rates, the bank is also offering 100 per cent waiver on processing charges on home loans and 50 per cent processing charges waiver on MSME loans, it said. The new home loan rate beginning at 8.5 per cent is available for borrowers applying for fresh home loans, balance transfers as well as for home improvement loans, it said, adding, the rate is linked to a borrower’s credit score.

More Stories on
Bank of Baroda

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 21:39 IST