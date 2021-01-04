Bank of Baroda launches WhatsApp banking services for all

Even non-customers can use this platform for queries related to the bank’s products, services, offers, ATM and branches location.

Bank of Baroda has announced the launch of banking services on messaging app, WhatsApp. The services offered by the bank via WhatsApp will be balance inquiry, mini statement, cheque status enquiry, cheque book request, blocking of a debit card, information on the bank’s products and services, etc.

The bank claims this initiative strengthens its digital presence and will provide ease to its customers from the comfort of their homes. The key benefits engaged with the service are 24×7 availability of banking services, no additional requirement of application download, easy access and convenience to all customers, availability on both Android and iPhone at no additional service charge.

Even non-customers can use this platform for queries related to the bank’s products, services, offers, ATM and branches location. BOB claims the familiarity will make it convenient for the customers to avail banking services in a seamless manner via WhatsApp.

A.K. Khurana, Executive Director, says, “It has always been the bank’s priority to provide a seamless banking experience for our customers. We are consistently working towards introducing simple and innovative banking solutions using latest technologies. With the growing prominence of social media, we believe that WhatsApp banking will offer immense convenience to our customers to meet their banking requirements.”

Here is how you can activate WhatsApp Banking services:

1. Register: Save Bank’s WhatsApp business account number in your mobile contact list.

2. Send message: Send “HI” on the business account number using the WhatsApp platform and initiate the conversation