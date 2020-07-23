Bank of Baroda launches paperless ‘Insta Click Savings Account’ – What’s in it for you?

The Bank’s Insta Click Savings Account will offer innovative digital offerings for customers, from the comfort of their homes.

Bank of Baroda has launched ‘Insta Click Savings Account’, a digital self-assisted online savings account, for all its customers. The bank’s Insta Click Savings Account will offer innovative digital offerings for customers, from the comfort of their homes.

The Insta Click Savings Account uses a new form of digital KYC and Aadhar based OTP authentication of the customer, which can be operated from the bank’s website, through Mobile phone, IPad, Laptops, and PC. Hence, account holders can open an account through digital KYC and Aadhar based OTP authentication. The account is activated in real-time, which means the customer can start transacting, using the Baroda M Connect Plus application with the MPIN received on the mobile number, immediately.

The Insta Click Savings Account also offers the customers an option to subscribe to a wide range of digital channels like Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, UPI, and Debit Card.

Sanjiv Chadha, MD, and CEO, Bank of Baroda, said, “We are working on the digitization of all our process and intend to be 100 per cent paperless by 2023. The only way to ensure our customers can have a safe and secure banking experience without having the need to step out of their homes is with the adoption of digital products and services.”