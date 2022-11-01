Bank of Baroda (BOB) has launched two new premium Debit Cards for its customers – BoB World Opulence – a super-premium Visa Infinite Debit Card (Metal Edition) and BoB World Sapphire – a Visa Signature Debit Card.

In a statement, BoB said the two debit card variants come with a best-in-class and powerful rewards proposition exclusively designed for the Bank’s High Networth Individual (HNI) customer segment.

The BoB World Sapphire card will come in two sub-variants – BoB World Sapphire (Male) and BoB World Sapphire (Female), offering customised privileges to customers.

“As our customers’ requirements, preferences and aspirations evolve, so have our offerings. We are adding two premium debit card offerings to our portfolio and are pleased to enter into a collaboration with Visa for the launch of two high-end variants for our high-networth customers,” Joydeep Dutta Roy, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda.

Who can apply?

Existing customers can apply for a BoB World Opulence – Visa Infinite (Metal Edition) debit card or BoB World Sapphire – Visa Signature debit card through any branch or the BoB World mobile banking app. New customers can also apply for either of the debit cards by opening a Bank of Baroda savings account and then selecting their preferred card.

Features & Benefits of BoB World Opulence – Visa Infinite (Metal Edition) Debit Card

Complimentary Airport Pickup and Drop Service

Unlimited International Airport Lounge Visits

Unlimited Domestic Airport Lounge Access

Complimentary Club Marriott Membership for a year

Golf Programme: Complimentary sessions at select Golf courses

Health and Wellness benefits – Discounts/Vouchers/Memberships on select brands

Complimentary dining benefits and curated experiences at select hotels

Offers from Premium Brands: such as Satya Paul, Truefitt & Hill, Brooks Brothers and House of Masaba

Room upgrades, late checkouts, and complimentary benefits at select hotels, which are a part of the Visa Luxury Hotel Collection

Joining Fee: Rs 9,500/- (for the first year)

Annual Fee: Rs 9,500/- (from the 2nd year onwards)

Features & Benefits of BoB World Sapphire – Visa Signature Debit Card

Complimentary Airport Pickup and Drop Service

Domestic Airport Lounge Access

Offers from Premium Brands: such as Satya Paul, Truefitt & Hill and House of Masaba

Room upgrades, late checkouts, and complimentary benefits at select hotels, which are a part of the Visa Luxury Hotel Collection

Rs. 750/- welcome voucher from the Lifestyle brand

Benefits exclusively for women: Offers on brands such as Label Ritu Kumar, Kalki Fashion and Sonata

Benefits exclusively for men: Offers on brands such as Rare Rabbit, Raymond and Arvind Fashions (Includes premium brands such as US Polo Association, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Aeropostale, Arrow etc)

Joining Fee: Rs 750/- (for the first year)

Annual Fee: Rs 750/- (from the 2nd year onwards)

“The bob World Opulence – Infinite (Metal Edition) debit card is truly a status symbol, offering a world of lavish privileges and benefits combined with a distinctive card design. The bob World Sapphire card offers a signature experience with a Him and Her concept. We are delighted to launch these two new debit card variants, which our customers will truly value,” said Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer, Bank of Baroda.