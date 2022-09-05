Bank of Baroda Fixed Deposit Interest Rate vs SBI vs Bandhan Bank FD: Fixed Deposit account provides liquidity in hands of depositors by allowing them the freedom to withdraw their money at any time while also earning interest on deposits for certain fixed tenures. Some FDs have lock-in periods. Additionally, there is a Rs 5 lakh deposit insurance guarantee on bank fixed deposit interest rates. Here’s a look at the Bank of Baroda Fixed Deposit Interest Rate and it compares to SBI and Bandhan Bank FDs.

Bank of Baroda (BOB) Fixed Deposit Interest Rate

Bank of Baroda is currently providing up to 6% for callable deposits of up to 555 days while for senior citizens the bank is offering 6.5% interest under the Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme.

BOB FD – For Domestic & NRO Term Deposits [Per Annum] [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable] (ROI in %) – Below Rs. Two Crore

Tenors Below Rs 2 Cr. (w.e.f. 28.07.2022) 7 days to 14 days 3 15 days to 45 days 3 46 days to 90 days 4 91 days to 180 days 4 181 days to 270 days 4.65 271 days & above and less than 1 year 4.65 1 year 5.3 Above 1 year to 400 days 5.45 Above 400 days and upto 2 Years 5.45 Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 5.5 Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 5.5 Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years 5.5 Above 10 years (MACT/MACAD

Court Order schemes only) 5.1 Source: Bank of Baroda FD interest rate

Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme

Bank of Baroda launched the Tiranga Deposit Scheme to celebrate the completion of 75 years of Independence.

Callable Non-Callable Tenors General/NRE/NRO Senior Citizen* General/NRE/NRO Senior Citizen* 444 Days 5.75 6.25 5.90

(5.75+0.15) 6.40

(5.75+0.15+0.50) 555 Days 6 6.5 6.15

(6.00+0.15) 6.65

(6.00+0.15+0.50) Source: Bank of Baroda website

BoB FD: For Domestic Term Deposits Below Rs 2.00 Crores – Resident Senior Citizens [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable]

Tenors Below Rs 2 Cr. (w.e.f. 28.07.2022) 7 days to 14 days 3.50* 15 days to 45 days 3.50* 46 days to 90 days 4.50* 91 days to 180 days 4.50* 181 days to 270 days 5.15* 271 days & above and less than 1 year 5.15* 1 year 5.80* Above 1 year to 400 days 5.95* Above 400 days and upto 2 Years 5.95* Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 6.00* Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 6.15# Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years 6.50** Above 10 years (MACT/MACAD – Court order schemes only) 5.60* (* incl. additional ROI 0.50%, ** incl. additional ROI of 0.50%+0.50%, # incl. additional ROI of 0.50%+0.15%)

Sr. Citizen Preferential Rate is applicable only for “Resident Indian Sr. Citizen”. Source – Bank of Baroda Website

Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rate

Bandhan Bank is providing up to 7.5% interest to senior citizens and 7% to others for deposits below Rs 2 crore. This interest can be availed on deposits of 1 year to 5 years.

Maturity Bucket Interest Rates for Non-Senior Citizens Interest Rates for Senior Citizens 7 days to 14 days 3.00% 3.75% 15 days to 30 days 3.00% 3.75% 31 days to less than 2 months 3.50% 4.25% 2 months to less than 3 months 4.50% 5.25% 3 months to less than 6 months 4.50% 5.25% 6 months to less than 1 year 4.50% 5.25% 1 year to 18 months 7.00% 7.50% Above 18 months to less than 2 years 7.00% 7.50% 2 years to less than 3 years 7.00% 7.50% 3 years to less than 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 years to up to 10 years 5.60% 6.35% Source: Bandhan Bank website (05-09-2022)

Bandhan Banks senior citizen fixed deposit interest rate applies only to Resident Indians and do not apply to NRIs. Senior citizens are required to submit age proof to avail the senior citizen rates.

State Bank of India (SBI) Fixed Deposit Interest Rate

The State Bank of India (SBI) revised the domestic fixed deposit rates with effect from 13th August 2022. (Check SBI FD Calculator). The largest public sector bank is currently offering up to 5.65% interest to depositors for 5 to 10 years tenors. For senior citizens the bank is offering up to 6.45% interest.

Tenors Revised Rates For Public w.e.f. 13.08.2022 Revised Rates for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 13.08.2022 7 days to 45 days 2.9 3.4 46 days to 179 days 3.9 4.4 180 days to 210 days 4.55 5.05 211 days to less than 1 year 4.6 5.1 1 year to less than 2 year 5.45 5.95 2 years to less than 3 years 5.5 6 3 years to less than 5 years 5.6 6.1 5 years and up to 10 years 5.65 6.45 (SBI FD rates for domestic term deposits below Rs 2 crore. Source: SBI website (05-09-2022)





SBI also offers an FD of “1000 days” at 6.10 % with effect from 15th August 2022 (Read details here)