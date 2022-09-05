scorecardresearch

Written by Rajeev Kumar
Bank of Baroda Fixed Deposit Interest Rate vs SBI vs Bandhan Bank FD: Fixed Deposit account provides liquidity in hands of depositors by allowing them the freedom to withdraw their money at any time while also earning interest on deposits for certain fixed tenures. Some FDs have lock-in periods. Additionally, there is a Rs 5 lakh deposit insurance guarantee on bank fixed deposit interest rates. Here’s a look at the Bank of Baroda Fixed Deposit Interest Rate and it compares to SBI and Bandhan Bank FDs. 

Bank of Baroda (BOB) Fixed Deposit Interest Rate

Bank of Baroda is currently providing up to 6% for callable deposits of up to 555 days while for senior citizens the bank is offering 6.5% interest under the Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme. 

BOB FD – For Domestic & NRO Term Deposits [Per Annum] [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable] (ROI in %) – Below Rs. Two Crore

TenorsBelow Rs 2 Cr. (w.e.f. 28.07.2022)
7 days to 14 days3
15 days to 45 days3
46 days to 90 days4
91 days to 180 days4
181 days to 270 days4.65
271 days & above and less than 1 year4.65
1 year5.3
Above 1 year to 400 days5.45
Above 400 days and upto 2 Years5.45
Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years5.5
Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years5.5
Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years5.5
Above 10 years (MACT/MACAD
Court Order schemes only)		5.1
Source: Bank of Baroda FD interest rate

Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme

Bank of Baroda launched the Tiranga Deposit Scheme to celebrate the completion of 75 years of Independence.

CallableNon-Callable
TenorsGeneral/NRE/NROSenior Citizen*General/NRE/NROSenior Citizen*
444 Days5.756.255.90
(5.75+0.15)		6.40
(5.75+0.15+0.50)
555 Days66.56.15
(6.00+0.15)		6.65
(6.00+0.15+0.50)
Source: Bank of Baroda website

BoB FD: For Domestic Term Deposits Below Rs 2.00 Crores – Resident Senior Citizens [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable]

TenorsBelow Rs 2 Cr. (w.e.f. 28.07.2022)
7 days to 14 days3.50*
15 days to 45 days3.50*
46 days to 90 days4.50*
91 days to 180 days4.50*
181 days to 270 days5.15*
271 days & above and less than 1 year5.15*
1 year5.80*
Above 1 year to 400 days5.95*
Above 400 days and upto 2 Years5.95*
Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years6.00*
Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years6.15#
Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years6.50**
Above 10 years (MACT/MACAD – Court order schemes only)5.60*
(* incl. additional ROI 0.50%, ** incl. additional ROI of 0.50%+0.50%, # incl. additional ROI of 0.50%+0.15%)
Sr. Citizen Preferential Rate is applicable only for “Resident Indian Sr. Citizen”. Source – Bank of Baroda Website

Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rate

Bandhan Bank is providing up to 7.5% interest to senior citizens and 7% to others for deposits below Rs 2 crore. This interest can be availed on deposits of 1 year to 5 years.  

Maturity BucketInterest Rates for Non-Senior CitizensInterest Rates for Senior Citizens
7 days to 14 days3.00%3.75%
15 days to 30 days3.00%3.75%
31 days to less than 2 months3.50%4.25%
2 months to less than 3 months4.50%5.25%
3 months to less than 6 months4.50%5.25%
6 months to less than 1 year4.50%5.25%
1 year to 18 months7.00%7.50%
Above 18 months to less than 2 years7.00%7.50%
2 years to less than 3 years7.00%7.50%
3 years to less than 5 years7.00%7.50%
5 years to up to 10 years5.60%6.35%
Source: Bandhan Bank website (05-09-2022)

Bandhan Banks senior citizen fixed deposit interest rate applies only to Resident Indians and do not apply to NRIs. Senior citizens are required to submit age proof to avail the senior citizen rates. 

State Bank of India (SBI) Fixed Deposit Interest Rate

The State Bank of India (SBI) revised the domestic fixed deposit rates with effect from 13th August 2022. (Check SBI FD Calculator). The largest public sector bank is currently offering up to 5.65% interest to depositors for 5 to 10 years tenors. For senior citizens the bank is offering up to 6.45% interest.

TenorsRevised Rates For Public w.e.f. 13.08.2022Revised Rates for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 13.08.2022
7 days to 45 days2.93.4
46 days to 179 days3.94.4
180 days to 210 days4.555.05
211 days to less than 1 year4.65.1
1 year to less than 2 year5.455.95
2 years to less than 3 years5.56
3 years to less than 5 years5.66.1
5 years and up to 10 years5.656.45
(SBI FD rates for domestic term deposits below Rs 2 crore. Source: SBI website (05-09-2022)

SBI also offers an FD of “1000 days” at 6.10 % with effect from 15th August 2022 (Read details here)

