Bank of Baroda has increased Fixed Deposit interest rates on domestic term deposits of below Rs 2 crore. The increased rate is effective from 13 September 2022, the bank said in a statement.

Bank of Baroda is now offering interest up to 6.8% for senior citizens under Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit (Domestic) Accounts for minimum Rs 15.01 lakh to below Rs 2 crore deposits.

Domestic & NRO Term Deposits Below Rs 2.00 Crore [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable] Tenors

Old Rate (% p.a.) New Rate (% p.a.)(w.e.f. 13.09.2022) 1 Year 5.30 5.50 Above 1 Year to 400 days 5.45 5.50 Above 400 days to 2 Years 5.45 5.50 Above 2 Years to 3 Years 5.50 5.55 Above 3 Years to 5 Years 5.50 5.65 Above 5 Years to 10 Years 5.50 5.65

Domestic Term Deposits Below Rs 2.00 Crore – Resident Senior Citizens [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable] Tenors

Old Rate (% p.a.) New Rate (% p.a.)(w.e.f. 13.09.2022) 1 Year 5.80 6.00 Above 1 Year to 400 days 5.95 6.00 Above 400 days to 2 Years 5.95 6.00 Above 2 Years to 3 Years 6.00 6.05 Above 3 Years to 5 Years 6.15 6.30 Above 5 Years to 10 Years 6.50 6.65

Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit (Domestic/ NRO/ NRE) Accounts (Non-Callable) (Fresh & Renewal) for Minimum Rs 15.01 Lakh to below Rs 2.00 Crore Tenors

Old Rate (% p.a.) New Rate (% p.a.)(w.e.f. 13.09.2022) 1 Year 5.45 5.65 Above 1 Year to 400 days 5.60 5.65 Above 400 days to 2 Years 5.60 5.65 Above 2 Years to 3 Years 5.65 5.70 Above 3 Years to 5 Years 5.65 5.80 Above 5 Years to 10 Years 5.65 5.80

Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit (Domestic) Accounts for Resident Senior Citizens [Non-Callable] [Fresh & Renewal] for Minimum Rs 15.01 Lakh to below Rs 2.00 Crore Tenors

Old Rate (% p.a.) New Rate (% p.a.)(w.e.f. 13.09.2022) 1 Year 5.95 6.15 Above 1 Year to 400 days 6.10 6.15 Above 400 days to 2 Years 6.10 6.15 Above 2 Years to 3 Years 6.15 6.20 Above 3 Years to 5 Years 6.30 6.45 Above 5 Years to 10 Years 6.65 6.80

NRE Term (Rupee) Deposits – Below Rs 2.00 Crore [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable] Tenors

Old Rate (% p.a.) New Rate (% p.a.)(w.e.f. 13.09.2022) 1 Year 5.30 5.50 Above 1 Year to 400 days 5.45 5.50 Above 400 days to 2 Years 5.45 5.50 Above 2 Years to 3 Years 5.50 5.55 Above 3 Years to 5 Years 5.50 5.65 Above 5 Years to 10 Years 5.50 5.65

The Bank of Baroda is also offering a Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme, which is available in two tenor buckets – with interest rates of 5.75% p.a. for 444 days and 6.00% p.a. for 555 days. The scheme will be available till 31st December 2022. Senior citizens earn an additional interest rate of 0.50% p.a., while Non-Callable Deposits get 0.15% p.a. extra.