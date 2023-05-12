Senior Citizens can now book Fixed Deposits in Bank of Baroda at higher interest rates; Details here

Bank of Baroda Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Hike: Senior Citizens can now book Fixed Deposits in Bank of Baroda at higher rates. On Friday, the Bank of Baroda said it has increased the Fixed Deposit interest rates of various tenors by up to 30 basis points for senior citizens as well as the general public. The bank has also revised interest rates for NRO and NRE Term Deposits.

Bank of Baroda has also increased the interest rates on the Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme. The 399 Day Baroda Tiranga Plus deposit scheme will now offer interest rates up to 7.90% per annum, which includes an additional 0.50% interest per annum for senior citizens and 0.15% for non-callable deposits.

Bank of Baroda had earlier increased retail term deposit interest rates in March 2023 and in December 2022. The bank said that these rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, with effect from May 12, 2023.

New Bank of Baroda Fixed Deposit Rates

Above 2 years to 3 years Fixed Deposit: Bank of Baroda is now offering 7.05% interest to the general public and 7.55% to senior citizens.

Baroda Tiranga Plus-399 days Fixed Deposit: Bank of Baroda is now offering 7.25% interest to the general public and 7.75% to senior citizens.

New rates for NRE Term Deposits (Callable) below Rs 2 crore

Above 2 years to 3 years Fixed Deposit: Bank of Baroda is now offering 7.05% interest.

New rates for Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposits (Single Deposits of Rs 15 lakh and below Rs 2 crore)

Above 2 years to 3 years: Bank of Baroda is now offering 7.30% interest to the general public and 7.8% to senior citizens.

Baroda Tiranga Plus-399 days FD: Bank of Baroda is now offering 7.40% interest to the general public and 7.9% to senior citizens.

The bank further said that its existing and new customers of can open a FD through any of the Bank’s branches across India. An online FD can also be opened by existing customers via the Bank’s Mobile app (bob World)/ Net Banking (bob World Internet).