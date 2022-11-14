Bank of Baroda has increased retail term deposit interest rates by up to 100 basis points (1%). In a statement, the bank said that interest rates have been increased on Domestic Term Deposits and NRE Term Deposits below Rs 2 crore. These rates are applicable with effect from November 14, 2022.

Bank of Baroda has also increased the interest rates on bulk Saving Deposits of Rs 50 crore and above to less than Rs 200 crore by up to 25 basis points.

“Existing and new customers of Bank of Baroda can open an FD through any of the Bank’s branches across India. An online FD can also be opened by existing customers via the Bank’s Mobile app and Net Banking,” the bank said.

Bank of Baroda also offers interest rates up to 7.50% p.a. on 399 days of deposits under the Baroda Tiranga Plus Deposit Scheme.

Latest Bank of Baroda FD Rates

Domestic & NRO Term Deposits Below Rs 2.00 Crore [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable]

Bank of Baroda is now offering 6.1% interest on deposits of 3 to 10 and above 10 years deposits. On deposits of 2 to 3 years, the public sector is offering 6.25% interest.

Domestic Term Deposits Below Rs 2.00 Crore – Resident Senior Citizens [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable]

For senior citizens, Bank of Baroda is now offering 6.9% interest on deposits of up to 5 to 10 years. On deposits of 2 to 5 years, BoB is offering 6.75% interest.

On deposits of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 2 crore, Bank of Baroda is offering now offering 7.15% interest to senior citizens for deposits of 5 to 10 years. On deposits of 2 to 5 years, the public sector bank is now offering 7% interest.

Under the Baroda Tax Savings Term Deposit plan, senior citizens can get up to 6.75% for deposits of up to 5 years and 6.9% interest on deposits of 5 to 10 years.

