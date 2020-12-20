Bank of Baroda, Dena, Vijaya Banks integration completed! How to get IFSC Code, ATM Card, Account details

The Debit Cards already issued to customers by erstwhile Banks will continue to function until the stipulated expiry of the Card. Image: Reuters

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has completed the integration/migration of 3898 branches of erstwhile Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with itself. BoB has completed the integration of 1770 erstwhile Dena Bank Branches in December 2020. It had earlier completed the integration of 2128 erstwhile Vijaya Bank Branches in September 2020. With this, the integration of erstwhile banks with Bank of Baroda stands completed much before committed timeline, BoB said in a statement today (December 20, 2020).

BoB is India’s country’s third-largest public-sector bank (PSB) by assets. In the one of its kind merger at this scale, over 5 crore customer accounts were migrated. Also, in addition to branches, all ATMs, POS machines and credit cards have been migrated successfully.

After the successful integration, all customers of the bank now have access to a total of 8248 domestic branches and 10318 ATMs across India. These will provide them complete access to the entire suite of products and service offerings of Bank of Baroda, BoB said.

Also, all customers will now have access to Bank of Baroda’s Digital Channels such as Baroda Connect and M-Connect.

How to get IFSC Code, Bank Account, ATM Card details

BoB said that the customers whose accounts have been migrated can get any information regarding their accounts such as account number, IFSC code by using any digital channels or call centre or any branch.

The Debit Cards already issued to customers by erstwhile Banks will continue to function until the stipulated expiry of the Card.

Commenting on the complete integration of the three banks, Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO ,said, “We are pleased to inform that we have successfully completed fully Integration of erstwhile Banks with Bank of Baroda amidst the challenges faced under the COVID environment. We are happy to once again welcome all our esteemed customers and request them to avail full suite of Bank of Baroda products and digital solutions. With the successful integration, the Bank is well poised to derive and consolidate the benefits arising from this amalgamation of the three Banks, apart from driving synergies.”