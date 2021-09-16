Bank of Baroda cuts home loan, car loan rates

with such competitive pricing and waiver of processing fees, the prospective customers will get an extra incentive for their new home and new car purchase.

Bank of Baroda, one of India’s public sector banks, has announced retail loan offers ahead of the festive season.

The offer will be applicable for Home Loan and Car Loan products, wherein the bank is offering a waiver of 0.25 per cent in the existing applicable rates for Baroda Home Loans and Baroda Car Loans across the board.

Additionally, the bank is also offering a waiver of processing fee in Home loans – Now home loan rates start at 6.75 per cent and Car loan rates start at 7.00 per cent.

Industry experts say, with such competitive pricing and waiver of processing fees, the prospective customers will get an extra incentive for their new home and new car purchase. Customers can also look forward to speeding the processing and doorstep services, by applying through mobile banking or the bank’s website for instant sanction.

H.T.Solanki, GM- Mortgages and Other retail assets, Bank of Baroda, on the launch of these festive offers, said, “With the introduction of these retail loan offers for this festive season, we intend to bring festive cheer among our existing loyal customers and also offer new to bank customers an attractive proposition for availing home loans and car loans who will be benefited from lower rates and waiver of processing fee on offer.”

The State Bank of India also launched today a bouquet of festive offers for prospective home loan buyers. SBI will offer credit score linked home loans at just 6.70 per cent, irrespective of the loan amount.