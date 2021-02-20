Bank of Baroda customer? BoB confirms no account statement handed over to any third party

Bank of Baroda. File Photo

In an official statement, the Bank of Baroda (BoB) has denied any breach of privacy of its customers. The public sector bank confirmed that no account statement was handed over to any third party from its branch.

“Bank of Baroda confirms that no account statement had been handed over to any third party from our branch. The bank would like to reassure its customers that protecting customer privacy and data is paramount. The Bank is in compliance with the required protocols to safeguard customer information from unauthorized access. Thank you,” BoB said in an official statement on Twitter.

(To be updated)