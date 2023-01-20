Bank of Baroda Credit Card offer: Get 3 or 6 months No Cost EMIs on travel bookings in 2023

You can get 3 or 6 months No Cost EMIs with Bank of Baroda (BOB) credit cards. BOB Financial Solutions Limited today (January 20) announced special travel offers for its customers on all of their Bank of Baroda credit cards starting January 2023.

In a statement, the credit card company said that In 2023, the Bank of Baroda Credit Card customers can make travel bookings with no-cost EMI of 3 or 6 months with offers on leading travel partners – Yatra, MMT, Cleartrip, EMT, etc.

No-cost EMIs will customers’ budget load in the next billing cycle, helping them save more of their monthly credit card limit while leaving with more credit card balance to spend on other expenses.

“With travel rebounding swiftly post-pandemic, the holiday and wedding season is witnessing increased spend on travel and hospitality. However, today’s customers seek value-for-money and are more cautious than ever while making any travel or leisure expenses,” said Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BOB Financial Solutions Limited.

“Taking cognizance of our customers’ needs and overall budget-saving sentiments, we are focusing on providing offers that are matched with the demands of today’s traveller. Our wide credit card portfolio ensures maximum savings and rewards on big transactions, with ease of paying later through Smart EMI benefit,” he added.

The smart EMIs will be valid for all Bank of Baroda credit cards. As per the statement, credit cards in the portfolio that offer additional benefits for the travellers are:

Accelerated Reward Points on Travel, Dining & International Spends – Get 15 Reward Points per Rs.100 on both BoB ETERNA & BoB VARUNAH PREMIUM credit cards, and get 10 Reward Points per Rs.100 on BoB PREMIER & BoB VARUNAH PLUS credit cards.

Complimentary Airport Lounge Access Annually: Unlimited Domestic Airport Lounge visits on BoB ETERNA and VARUNAH PREMIUM, 12 visits on BoB VARUNAH PLUS, and 4 visits on BoB PREMIER Credit Card.

Save not just on-air travel, with The HPCL BoB ENERGIE credit card, get up to 5% Savings on fuel Purchases at HPCL retail outlets and also enjoy 4 Complimentary airport lounge visits.

BOB Financial Solutions Limited is a Non-Banking Financial Company wholly owned by Bank of Baroda.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only, based on a press release by BoB Financial Solutions. Please read the offer document carefully before applying for any credit card)